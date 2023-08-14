Seers’ meet warns Karnataka govt against repealing Acts

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While BJP is ever critical of Congress, alleging that the latter is appeasing the minorities, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has started a counter on the ground. It has been uniting Hindu religious heads, including seers from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, to pressurise the Congress government against repealing the anti-cow slaughter Act and over other key religious issues.

After a series of meetings of seers in different parts of the state, a large samavesha was held here on Sunday, where a resolution was passed, urging the state government not to repeal anti-conversion and anti-cow slaughter Acts. “The Congress government should not weaken the Acts, but should take steps to stop ‘love jihad’. If it fails, we will lay siege to Vidhana Soudha,” warned national leader of the Hindu Saints’ Association Paramathmaji Maharaj.

The ‘Sant Samavesh’ was held at Sri Ramanuja Sanskriti Bhavan at Malleswaram under the chairmanship of 41st Pithadhipathi of Melkote Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamiji. It was attended by over 15 saints. The Samavesha also discussed remedial measures to problems being faced by Hindus in the state and protection of Hindu religion, culture and tradition. A similar meeting was held in Tumakuru on Saturday with prominent Veerashaiva-Lingayat community religious heads taking part under the chairmanship of Atavi Mutt head.

BENGALURU: While BJP is ever critical of Congress, alleging that the latter is appeasing the minorities, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has started a counter on the ground. It has been uniting Hindu religious heads, including seers from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, to pressurise the Congress government against repealing the anti-cow slaughter Act and over other key religious issues. After a series of meetings of seers in different parts of the state, a large samavesha was held here on Sunday, where a resolution was passed, urging the state government not to repeal anti-conversion and anti-cow slaughter Acts. “The Congress government should not weaken the Acts, but should take steps to stop ‘love jihad’. If it fails, we will lay siege to Vidhana Soudha,” warned national leader of the Hindu Saints’ Association Paramathmaji Maharaj. The ‘Sant Samavesh’ was held at Sri Ramanuja Sanskriti Bhavan at Malleswaram under the chairmanship of 41st Pithadhipathi of Melkote Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamiji. It was attended by over 15 saints. The Samavesha also discussed remedial measures to problems being faced by Hindus in the state and protection of Hindu religion, culture and tradition. A similar meeting was held in Tumakuru on Saturday with prominent Veerashaiva-Lingayat community religious heads taking part under the chairmanship of Atavi Mutt head.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });