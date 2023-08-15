Home States Karnataka

Five Guarantees, reflection of budget copy in Siddaramaiah I-Day speech

Siddharamaiah said the idea behind the introduction of five guarantee schemes such as Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, Anna Bhagya, Gruha Lakshmi and Yuva Nidhi is to ensure social justice.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah arrives to unveil a statue of social reformer Basaveshwara in Athani on Friday. (Photo Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After greeting the state during the 77th Independence Day celebration and recalling the sacrifices and martyrdom of brave hearts for India's independence, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah revolved his speech around five guarantees.

He also indirectly took on the previous BJP government and said, "Citizens of Karnataka are convinced that peace in society is inevitable for development and hence have rejected deliberate efforts of negative forces."

Siddharamaiah said the idea behind the introduction of five guarantee schemes such as Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, Anna Bhagya, Gruha Lakshmi and Yuva Nidhi is to ensure social justice. "India today has emerged as a strong force in the world and attributed the development to visionary policies of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr B.R.Ambedkar and Jawaharlal Nehru," he said.

The Karnataka CM contended that people were in distress due to price rise, unemployment, corruption and discrimination due to caste and religion and per capita income in several districts has not increased and there is an increase in poverty. Considering this, his government followed the 'Universal Basic Income policy' and introduced the five guarantee schemes to boost the economic and social energy of the people.

"Under the Shakti scheme, Rs 38.54 crore free trips for women have been covered so far in bus corporations. Under Gruha Jyothi 1.49 crore people have enrolled and availed free electricity. The government is spending Rs. 13910 crores annually. Under Anna Bhagya 5 kg of rice is being given and money for the remaining 5 kg is disbursed. 1.04 crore families benefited. Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Rs. 2000 monthly financial assistance will be transferred to the accounts of women who are heads of their households. About 1.08 crore beneficiaries have already enrolled for the benefit. Under the Yuva Nidhi scheme, the government will provide an unemployment allowance of Rs. 3000 per month to unemployed graduates and Rs. 1500 per month for diploma pass-outs until they get a job or for a maximum of 2 years. 1.30 crores poor families will benefit from the schemes." said CM.

He also stressed that the government will not tolerate acts of spreading false news on social media, disturbing social harmony and acts in the name of moral policing and communal goondaism and also appealed to youths not to yield to the provocation of vested interest.

Taking a dig at the central government, CM said, Karnataka is paying over Rs. 4 lakh crore in the form of taxes and duties to the Centre. However, just getting Rs. 50,000 crore in return from the Centre. He also mentioned his government's urban reach like easing traffic, urban mobility and Brand Bengaluru.

Karnataka Independence day celebrations

