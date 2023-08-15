Home States Karnataka

Rogue elephant successfully captured in Kodagu, shifted to Dubare Elephant camp

The capture mission began on Monday alongside support from tamed elephants from Dubare and Mathigodu elephant camps.

By Express News Service

MADIKERI:  A rogue elephant that allegedly claimed the life of a farmer in Kodagu has been captured by the foresters. The elephant was captured at Arekadu region in South Kodagu.

CB Devappa (58) was killed in an elephant attack on Sunday while he was returning home after work. Following this, the Madikeri division forest department officials took to the capture mission of the conflict wild elephant near Arekadu-Abyathmangala limits.

The capture mission began on Monday alongside support from tamed elephants from Dubare and Mathigodu elephant camps. Over 100 staff from the forest department were involved in the mission from Monday. However, the elephant was tracked only on Tuesday noon and has been successfully captured.

“An 18 to 20 years old male tusker has been captured. The staff from Madikeri division alongside four tamed elephants were involved in the capture mission,” confirmed AT Poovaiah, Madikeri division DCF. 

The elephant was tranquillized by the forest department veterinary Doctor before shifting to Dubare Elephant camp.

Meanwhile, a few residents of Arekadu alleged that the captured elephant was not the rogue elephant that claimed the life of the farmer. However, foresters confirmed that it was the same elephant that killed Devappa and the same was confirmed by the eyewitnesses.

The spot was visited by district in-charge minister NS Boseraju, who assured that he will talk about the issue after holding a meeting with the concerned officials. The minister further assured to discuss the issue of increasing wildlife conflict with the Chief Minister in order to extend a permanent solution.   

