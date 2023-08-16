Home States Karnataka

Hassan Airport to be ready by December

Rajanna said the government is committed to overall development of the state and uplift of the downtrodden through social justice. 

By Express News Service

HASSAN: The much-awaited Hassan Airport, which is coming up near Bhuvanahalli, will be completed by December this year, said district in-charge Minister KN Rajanna on Tuesday.

Unfurling the Tricolour during the 77th Independence Day celebrations, he said over 70% of works, including the runway, have been completed in the Rs 200-crore project that was started three years ago. 

He said the state government is committed to completing ongoing projects in a phased manner and the guarantee schemes will be implemented effectively. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the Gruha Lakshmi guarantee scheme on August 27. The government has also released Rs 5 crore to pay compensation to families affected by the recent rain in the district,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner C Satyabama, ZP CEO Poornima and Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar were present.

