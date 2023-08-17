14 per cent deficit, but normal rain from Sept 1-7: IMD

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the state witnessing a rainfall deficit of 14% so far this monsoon, officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) hope for some respite in September. They have forecast normal rainfall across the state from September 1-7.

The trough has moved to foothills of the Himalayas. This has hit the monsoon in Karnataka, particularly in Coastal and South Interior regions. Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka (SIK) reported 11% and 23% deficit, respectively, the officials said.

“Karnataka received 49.6cm as against the normal rainfall of 57.3cm so far from June. This led to a deficit of 14%,” A Prasad, in-charge director, IMD, Bengaluru, said. As normal rainfall is expected from September 1 to 7, the state is likely to receive 5mm to 10mm rain,” Prasad said.

According to IMD, the rainfall was normal in North Interior Karnataka (NIK). The region normally receives 28.2cm of rainfall by this time and it has received 28.2cm. Coastal Karnataka received 216.6cm as against the normal rainfall of 249cm. Similarly, South Interior Karnataka received 34.6cm as against the normal rainfall of 44.8cm. In South Interior Karnataka, districts such as Ramanagara recorded a rainfall deficit of 46%.

Chaluva: TN pressuring Centre

THE neighbouring state should understand the drought-like situation in Karnataka. The minister said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to the Centre on the availability of water and the current situation in the state. “Unfortunately, the Tamil Nadu government is pressuring the Centre though the matter is before the Cauvery Water Management Authority,” he added.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai attacked the Congress government for not registering its protest at the meeting held by the Authority against Tamil Nadu increasing the Kuruvai paddy crop area and using more water.

“The state government has committed an unpardonable mistake by releasing water to Tamil Nadu soon after it approached the Supreme Court. The government should convince the Supreme Court about the reality and immediately stop releasing water to Tamil Nadu,” Bommai said.

There is no unanimity in the government over Cauvery water management and the government lacks the will to secure the state’s share of water, he said. Terming the state’s move to release water to TN “antifarmer”, president of Karnataka Federation of Farmers’ Associations Kurubur Shanthakumar warned the government that the farmers will launch an agitation if water release is not stopped. He said the government should persuade Tamil Nadu and implement the Mekedatu project.

