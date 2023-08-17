Home States Karnataka

Karkala students protest against bar opposite school

Despite strong objections from parents and local people, Harish D Salian, owner of a lodge, obtained a CL-7 licence to open the bar and restaurant in April 2023.

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI:  It was a subdued Independence Day celebration for students of Government Model Higher Primary School at Bajagoli in Karkala taluk on Tuesday. For, they staged a protest against the grant of permission to open a bar and restaurant opposite their school, on the occasion.

Despite strong objections from parents and local people, Harish D Salian, owner of a lodge, obtained a CL-7 licence to open the bar and restaurant in April 2023. Excise officials told TNIE that they granted the licence based on rules and regulations.

The Government Model Higher
Primary School at Bajagoli in
Karkala taluk of Udupi district | Express

They measured the distance between the gate of the school and the bar and restaurant building. The bar is 102 metres away from the gate. ‘’As per the clause of Karnataka Excise Licences (General Conditions) Rules, 1967, the minimum distance needed for grant of permission is 100 metres,” an official said.

But SDMC member Vincent D’Souza, who protested along with parents and students, said the aerial distance between the school and the bar is not even 40 metres. ‘’Earlier, when we got to know that excise officials were about to grant the licence owing to political pressure, we staged a protest,” he added.

This Kannada medium school, where English is also a medium of instruction, has 239 students studying in classes from 1 to 7. There are 51 students in LKG and UKG sections. The matter has been brought to the notice of Minister for Women and Child Development Laxmi Hebbalkar, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Vidyakumari told TNIE that she will verify whether Nallur Gram Panchayat (the school is under its jurisdiction on State Highway 37) has followed the procedure of passing a resolution before giving the “No Objection Certificate” to the bar owner.

She said that she will send the appeal to cancel the bar licence given by the local people and parents to the Excise Commissioner for action. Only the Excise Commissioner can cancel the bar licence. Though TNIE tried to contact Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa, he was not available.

