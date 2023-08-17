Home States Karnataka

Lokayukta raids against govt officials underway at 48 locations across Karnataka

A former BBMP engineer in Davangere, a constable in Bidar and a sub-district officer in Kodagu are among those who were raided by the anti-corruption ombudsman.

Published: 17th August 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 10:21 AM

Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokayukta

Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokayukta (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokayukta on Thursday raided 48 locations across Karnataka, probing charges of alleged corruption by government officials.

The raids are being carried out at 48 locations since morning including Bidar, Dharwad, Kodagu, Raichur, Davangere, and Chitradurga.

A former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineer in Davangere, a constable in Bidar and a sub-district officer in Kodagu are among those who were raided by the Lokayukta.

Lokayukta officials have also raided a district official in Madikeri district.

Searches are ongoing in different parts of Mysore city and district.

An audit search at Harangi Reservoir Superintendent Engineer's residence is being carried out.

In Kodagu, the Lokayuta has searched the residence of a district collector in Priyapattana.

Raids are also taking place on a Revenue Inspector of Mahadevapura division at his residence at Banashankari, Bengaluru.

Searches are being carried out at a Belgaum corporation Assistant commissioner's residence in Dharwad. Officials are verifying documents in his residence.

Lokayukta is probing charges of alleged corruption by these officials. These officials face charges of accumulating disproportionate assets.

Raids are underway and further details are awaited.

