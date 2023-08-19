After uproar, Karnataka govt withdraws order stopping funds to temples

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a backlash from various quarters, including the Opposition BJP, the Karnataka government on Friday withdrew the Muzrai Department’s order that stopped grants to state-owned temples for development works.

Karnataka has over 34,000 endowment temples. Of them, 175 are Class A temples, with an annual revenue of above Rs 25 lakh, 158 temples are Class B with revenue between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, while others are Class C with annual revenue of under Rs 5 lakh.

On August 14, the department issued a circular to stop grants to all the temples under its purview for development works. It also stressed to stop work if the work has not commenced or less than 50% of the work is complete.

The order was widely opposed by various sections. On social media platform ‘X’, senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said “It proved CM Siddaramaiah’s anti-Hindu stance”. “The government, which had given crores of grants under the pretext of waqf and welfare of minorities, has now withheld grants to temples...,” the legislator tweeted.

Transport and Endowment Minister Ramalinga Reddy told TNIE that he had only sought the status of various ongoing works in temples. “I had asked officials to furnish details of ongoing works and work orders for which funds are not released. I had sought this as we have to seek the Finance Department’s nod for funds. Our intention is not to stop work or funds to temples. If needed, we are ready to give more funds,” he added.

Release funds or face stir, says Jolle

Belagavi: Former Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle threatened to launch an agitation over the halt of funds to the temples by the state government from its Muzrai Department. She said that the government had earlier released funds for temples. The previous BJP government did not release the second instalment because of the model code of conduct during elections she said. ENS

