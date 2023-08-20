Family from Davanagere found dead in US home

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Three members of a family from Davanagere were reported dead in Baltimore region in Maryland, America.The deceased were identified as Yogesh Honnala (37), Prathibha (35) and their son Yash (6). Yogesh was in the US for nine years after his marriage with Prathibha, who joined him two years ago. The couple was working with a tech company in the US.

The deceased family | Express

Baltimore County police announced that the three had died after an incident at home in Towson. They found the three dead after responding to a welfare check around 12pm local time. Police said they were notified about the situation by a concerned family member who called them, and they had to force entry into the home when no one answered the door.

According to police, the reason for their deaths is yet to be ascertained. However, there are unconfirmed reports that police have taken a death note into custody. Spokeswoman Joy Steward said there was no threat to the community, and police are looking for a suspect.

Dhyamana Gowda, cousin of Yogesh told TNIE, “Yogesh’s brother Puneeth got a call from Baltimore police about the death of three people, and more details are awaited.” As Saturday and Sunday are holidays, there is small chance of getting more information, he said.

“Yogesh was an amiable and jovial person. He had studied in various parts of Karnataka as his father Nagarajappa was a tahsildar. After marrying Prathibha, a resident of Electronics City in Bengaluru, he moved to America,” Gowda said. The family was close-knit and there were no differences between husband and wife, he added.Yogesh’s father took voluntary retirement from service, and died two years ago, while his brother Puneeth is also a techie working at Bengaluru. The family was from Jagaluru taluk.

Yogesh’s mother Shobha has written to the government through the Davanagere deputy commissioner, requesting that the bodies of the deceased trio are brought back to India at the earliest. The family has also requested district minister SS Mallikarjun, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the initiative in bringing the bodies back.

