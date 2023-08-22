Home States Karnataka

Canara Bank comes up with digital rupee app in Karnataka  

With the introduction of this innovative feature, customers will be able to make payments  by scanning merchant UPI QR codes using Canara Digital Rupee app.

Published: 22nd August 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2023 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Canera is the first of public and private sector banks to introduce the feature called the ‘Canara Digital Rupee app’.

Canera is the first of public and private sector banks to introduce the feature called the ‘Canara Digital Rupee app’.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Canara Bank has launched a UPI-interoperable digital rupee mobile application as part of the Reserve Bank of India’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) pilot project. It is the first of public and private sector banks to introduce the feature called the ‘Canara Digital Rupee app’.

With the introduction of this innovative feature, customers will be able to make payments by scanning merchant UPI QR codes using the Canara Digital Rupee app. Merchants can accept digital currency payments through their existing UPI QR codes in addition to the UPI-based payments without the requirements of a separate onboarding process for CBDC.

K Satyanarayana Raju, Managing Director and CEO of Canara Bank, launched the app. He said interoperability is a revolutionary step towards digitalising the Indian economy.  He said this will enable customers to enjoy the benefits of fast and secure transactions with digital currency devised by RBI. The app is now available for both Android and iOS users.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Canara Bank Canara Digital Rupee app

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp