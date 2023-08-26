Four retired IAS officers to survey status of Urdu schools in Karnataka

Mohammed Yacoob By

BENGALURU: In the last 15 years, the number of Government Urdu Schools in the state has come down from 5,000 to 4,000, as students are increasingly dropping out. Having learnt that around 50% of the students in government Urdu schools dropout by the time they reach class 10, four retired IAS officers and a KAS officer, along with ‘Anjuman Taraqqi Urdu’, an NGO, will be conducting a survey to study the status of Urdu schools, and submit recommendations to cover the gaps.

Former IAS officers Azizulla Baig, Adoni Saleem, Mir Aneesh Ahmed, Salauddin, and retired KAS officer MA Khalid have been tasked to complete the study and come out with a report.

President of Anjuman Taraqqi Urdu, Karnataka Chapter, Mohammed Obaidullah Sharief said, “The need for a survey was felt as many children from the minority community dropped out from schools, and the numbers further dwindled post Covid-19. The committee believes that some of the reasons for this dropout could be factored to poor infrastructure and a preconceived notion that Urdu schools lack quality education.”

“Based on the findings of the survey, a report will be shared with the government to overcome the shortcomings,” he added.

Sharief also said that to bring students back to Urdu schools, NGOs, Masjid Committees, and educated youngsters in the community are working to improve infrastructure, supply ration to poor families, and sponsor the students’ books and uniforms among other things.

“According to our initial studies, about 15 lakh children from the community enroll into schools annually, but by the time they reach 7th standard, about 50% of them drop out,” added Sharief.

Speaking to TNIE, committee member and retired IAS officer Adoni Saleem said, “We have taken up the pilot study in four revenue districts like Chikkaballapur, Bidar, Mysuru and Bengaluru Urban. In the report, the status of the Urdu schools, and socio-economic conditions of the students’ families, including dropouts, will be documented among other things, and submitted to the Department of School Education.”

