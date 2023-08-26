Home States Karnataka

Four retired IAS officers to survey status of Urdu schools in Karnataka

Former IAS officers Azizulla Baig, Adoni Saleem, Mir Aneesh Ahmed, Salauddin, and retired KAS officer MA Khalid have been tasked to complete the study and come out with a report.

Published: 26th August 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Dropout , school , parent , parenthood , education support

For reprentational purpose

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the last 15 years, the number of Government Urdu Schools in the state has come down from 5,000 to 4,000, as students are increasingly dropping out. Having learnt that around 50% of the students in government Urdu schools dropout by the time they reach class 10, four retired IAS officers and a KAS officer, along with ‘Anjuman Taraqqi Urdu’, an NGO, will be conducting a survey to study the status of Urdu schools, and submit recommendations to cover the gaps.

Former IAS officers Azizulla Baig, Adoni Saleem, Mir Aneesh Ahmed, Salauddin, and retired KAS officer MA Khalid have been tasked to complete the study and come out with a report.

President of Anjuman Taraqqi Urdu, Karnataka Chapter, Mohammed Obaidullah Sharief said, “The need for a survey was felt as many children from the minority community dropped out from schools, and the numbers further dwindled post Covid-19. The committee believes that some of the reasons for this dropout could be factored to poor infrastructure and a  preconceived notion that Urdu schools lack quality education.”

“Based on the findings of the survey, a report will be shared with the government to overcome the shortcomings,” he added.

Sharief also said that to bring students back to Urdu schools, NGOs, Masjid Committees, and educated youngsters in the community are working to improve infrastructure, supply ration to poor families, and sponsor the students’ books and uniforms among other things.

“According to our initial studies, about 15 lakh children from the community enroll into schools annually, but by the time they reach 7th standard, about 50% of them drop out,” added Sharief.

Speaking to TNIE, committee member and retired IAS officer Adoni Saleem said, “We have taken up the pilot study in four revenue districts like Chikkaballapur, Bidar, Mysuru and Bengaluru Urban. In the report, the status of the Urdu schools, and socio-economic conditions of the students’ families, including dropouts, will be documented among other things, and submitted to the Department of School Education.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government Urdu Schools Urdu schools dropout status of Urdu schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp