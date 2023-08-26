Start drought relief works to help farmers, say former Karnataka CMs

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many taluks are facing the grim spectre of drought as the monsoon has been less than expected. Over 100 taluk officers have informed state authorities that rain yields have been poorer consistently right through June, July and August and seeds sown have gone bad forcing farmers to sow it the second time.

Former CM BS Yediyurappa on social media platform X stated that around 120 taluks are experiencing a grim situation. “Most of the dams are empty and our farming community is facing hardship as they cannot even do dry farming. I demand that the state government should not delay anymore and immediately declare them as drought-hit. The government should give compensation to farmers and start drought relief exercises,’’ he added.

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy said, “Farmers have suffered great distress in many parts, but this government has been focussing on guarantees. They need to respond proactively to farmer’s distress. Many farmers have taken loans and if crops fail, they will be left with huge debts.”

He said that instead of talking about policy change, the government needs to step in to rescue farmers. In many areas, farmers have sown twice, but seeds have failed both times because of poor rain. The government should set aside water for irrigation to assist farmers and provide funds to support them financially.

Former agriculture minister BC Patil said, “Last year around this time monsoon had similarly failed. We carried out surveys and handed out compensation to farmers. This time, the state government has not even surveyed the extent of the damage. They have still not announced the list of taluks hit by drought-like situations. The government should do something to alleviate the farmers’ distress. Many farmers have complained that they are experiencing load shedding.”

