PM praises Bengaluru history buff in Mann Ki Baat

BENGALURU: A feature on retired Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver and history buff K Dhanapal on TNSE’s Bright Side column caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the 104th episode of Mann Ki Baat, a popular radio programme hosted by Modi, he spoke about Dhanapal and appreciated his efforts in knowing and conserving history around.

Elated Dhanapal said the TNSE feature, published on August 6 with the headline -- ‘Storyteller of Stones’, caught the attention of many and he never imagined in his wildest dreams that it would reach the PM and that he would get praised for his efforts.

“Though we travel to each and every corner of the world, we remain unaware of many places and things in our city or state. Many a time people do not know the historical places in their own city. Something similar happened with BMTC bus driver Dhanapal, seventeen years ago while working in its sightseeing wing, now popularly called ‘Bengaluru Darshini’.

While taking tourists to different tourist places in Bengaluru, one tourist questioned Dhanapal as to why a tank is called ‘Sankey Tank’. He felt bad as he didn’t know the answer. Hence, he decided to focus on enhancing his own knowledge,” Modi said in the Mann Ki Baat episode broadcast on Sunday. “In his passion for knowledge about heritage, he found many stones and inscriptions. He was so engrossed in this work that he got a diploma in epigraphy. Although he has retired from BMTC, his passion to explore the history of Bengaluru is still alive,” Modi said.

“I was literally on the moon listening to the episode where the PM was talking about my work. It is such appreciation and recognition that act as a motivating factor to explore more into history around us,” said Dhanapal, who has dedicated his full time now to exploring history around Bengaluru.

