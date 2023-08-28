The games that we lost...  

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: With the advent of technology and the virtual world, besides the huge popularity and commercial value a few of the games like cricket and football have been able to gain at an unprecedented scale in the country, the face of Indian sports has changed drastically in recent years. Not only did a large number of rural and traditional games vanish in thin air, but the popularity of many of the famous and valued Indian games lost its sheen with the invasion of smartphones and cricket in the country.

The people of the last two generations would strike into a stage of nostalgia at the mention of popular traditional games like Lagori, Kho-Kho, Gilli Danda, Carrom, Marbles, Luka Chupi (hide and seek), Chess, Teen Pathi, Langdi, etc., but the present-generation kids have not experienced the bliss of these classical and popular games of yesteryear.

With cricket overnight turning the fortunes of youth playing the game, most other outdoor games too are dying fast. With the over-indulgence of the rich and wealthy in cricket, it has now become a different ball game. As a result of the enormous money and fame that only cricket could give them quickly and fast, the game has obviously become the best choice for children and youth aspiring to shape their careers in sports.

While cricket halted the pace of most Indian outdoor and indoor games, the popularity of virtual gaming has pushed most classical games to the brink of extinction. Many netizens feel virtual games played on smartphones are so addictive that people of all ages are getting attracted to them. “We enjoyed playing many traditional rural games with family around earlier but got attracted to internet gaming of late. It is impossible to imagine a revival of the classical Indian games in the future, given the popularity of virtual games,’’ says well-known playwright, DS Chougale, from Belagavi.

The government and local leaders, however, should try to promote traditional games through plays in rural segments. More plays on the advantages and benefits of rural games should be produced and staged at regular intervals, he adds. Several sports strategists say it could be difficult to revive the traditional rural games, but some other famous Indian games could certainly be revived by giving them a modern touch.

Shivanand Gunjal, a sportsman of international repute who has participated in several international events including the Indian cricket team for the physically challenged and many other teams for the differently abled, says, “The government and sports administration should take the initiative for the survival of all rural Indian games. Sports persons should feel that they will be able to achieve and gain popularity if they take up that particular sport.

Steps should be taken to make the games popular by adopting modern technology. Efforts should start from the grassroots to promote Indian games.’’ Deputy Director of the Department of Youth Services Srinivas says, “Several Indian games that are popular but yet losing their steam are getting a big boost with the use of technology. Just like cricket gained popularity with the technology used in the game, we have been able to give a similar touch to several Indian games like kho kho and kabaddi in recent years.’’

He says rural sports persons are largely getting involved in kho kho after the game got a modern touch. “We are playing the higher-level kho kho events on mats. The game also is being played on mud at some level, but attempts are being made to make it more popular. A large number of sportspersons from rural areas are taking to this sport of late. Kabaddi too has gone to a different level because of its popularity. We should take up similar experiments to popularise other traditional games which are getting extinct,’’ he adds.

One district, one sport: Minister

Sports and Youth Services Minister B Nagendra tells The New Indian Express that the government is planning to launch “one district one sports” initiative to give a boost to sports in Karnataka. One particular sport will be encouraged and given wide publicity in each district. “We will include both traditional and non-traditional sports including rural sports,” he says. The government will then organise state and national-level competitions, he adds.

Asked about many traditional sports dying, Nagendra says he also has plans to organise region-wise sports meets at rural places. This will be done by the Sports Department in association with the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Education Departments. The idea is to encourage local sports, he adds.

Marbles, swing games, a thing of the past

Playing games with marbles was hugely popular in North Karnataka, but it has totally vanished today. In marble games, players would flick their marble with their fingers and the one reaching the target would be the winner. Carrom was played as a serious game with bets placed earlier but it is now played just for fun.

Serious competitions were earlier held in swing games, especially during Nag Panchami festival. Swing games were popular among girls and women, and swings used to be tied to giant trees. But these days, you hardly see anybody playing on swings.

DK was home to many classical games

Chennemane or Chenneda Mane were among the popular indoor games of Dakshina Kannada. Former president of Tulu Sahitya Academy and Daivaradhane exponent, Dayananda G Kathalsar, says, “A Chennemane game goes on for hours and has features similar to chess. It helps develop IQ. It helped families bond with each other. The game is played with seeds (Chennedakai or Manjotti) of a coral tree (Ponge) and ‘Mane’ represents a wooden rectangular board.”

Another indoor game Kaddida Aata, which was popular earlier, is played using coconut leaf sticks. The sticks are broken into pieces and balanced on a single stick. Another popular game is ‘Gundu kallu’ or ‘Kallata’ for which round-shaped stones are used.

Among outdoor games, Lagori, or popularly known as ‘Gori Aata’ in Dakshina Kannada, is played using broken tiles, while Jibli -- a local version of hopscotch is played with a broken tile on the ground. A few other traditional local games are ‘Palli Kattune’, ‘Buguri’, ‘Tappangai’, ‘Kutti-Donne’, ‘Shakti Kallu’ etc which are long forgotten. Kambala or the buffalo race is getting popular now. Cock fight (Kori Katta) is also a popular folk sport in the district. “We need to preserve all these traditional sports of Dakshina Kannada and it needs to be introduced in schools and colleges,” Kathalsar adds.

Shivamogga’s traditional games a memory now

Two indoor games widely popular in rural areas of Shivamogga district were Aligulimane or Channe mane and Chowkabara. Aliguli Mane or Channe mane was played by people of all age groups and especially in rural areas. “Aligulimane used to be played during summer vacation when grandchildren and those staying away from their villages would return home. It was fun and mathematical skill too was involved in it,” says Khandobarao, a numismatist and historian.

Channa mane or Aliguli mane is played with a wooden block with seven holes in it. Its concept is sowing and reaping – significant presence in rural areas across South Karnataka. All kinds of seeds -- Gulaganji (seeds of coral wood or redwood), Hunase Beeja (tamarind seeds) and custard apple -- were used in the game. The wooden block has two rows with seven holes each and the game begins with five seeds in each hole.

When the game starts, a player picks up all the seeds from one of the holes and distributes them into subsequent holes one by one anti-clockwise. After the last counter was dropped into the hole, the contest of the following hole was distributed in the next lane. The move of the first player ends when the following hole is empty and it is termed as ‘Piggy’. If the hole is empty, the player captures the seeds of any of the succeeding holes. In addition, he captures the seeds of the hole opposite to that hole. Then the next player starts his game. A player has a chance to move twice. If he captures in his first move, then his term ends after two piggys.

Traditional games of Udupi now limited to fairs, festivals

Various traditional sports, like ‘tonka’, ‘kutti donne’ ‘berchendu’, ‘tappangayi’ and others, were played in these parts just a few decades ago. But with the advent of on-screen games, these traditional games are nowadays organised only during temple fairs and festivals. ‘Tappangayi’, considered village rugby, requires physical strength, endurance and skillful tactics, where people try to snatch a coconut from the hands of a holder. This game was popular in rural parts. But it is hardly ever played in the last decade or two. In Tonka, a player has to jump on one leg to catch people running about in a specified, limited area.

Kutti donne or gilli danda was played widely in rural areas. In the game, a player uses a stick to hit bail and when the bail is in the air it is hit again with great force. In Berchendu, or ‘pilchandi’, a player tries to hit a person with a ball, while it is left to the deftness of the other to dodge it. “All these games should be revived to connect the younger generation with the culture and tradition of the land. Some rural sports are played at the school level, but there are a number of forgotten games,” says Manjunath Nittur, a school teacher in Udupi.

Unique games of Madikeri going extinct

“The indoor games in our times were created from things available in the kitchen and home. The Chennamane board game was among the top. Games played with ‘kavade’ (shells), marbles or buguri (top) or the outdoor ‘chinni dandu’ are no longer remembered or played,” rues Rajalakshmi, an octogenarian from Madikeri. She still owns a few indoor board games of the yesteryear and remembers all the rules. “But with mobile phones, no one is interested in these games anymore. Also, the games are not part of the curriculum in schools,” she adds.

P Nanda, who has served as a physical trainer at several schools and is currently the football coach at YMCA, says ‘desi’ sports have failed to survive in this highly urbanised era. “Nearly a decade ago, students used to play several ‘desi’ sports, including lagori, skipping and kho kho. In Kodagu, several enthusiasts tried to bring lagori into the mainstream. But it was not possible and almost all desi games have vanished. Currently, cricket, football, hockey, throwball and badminton are among the top sports promoted in schools,” he adds.

Outdoor games losing popularity in Kolar

Former BGML employee and a noted kabaddi player Dakshina Murthy says the craze that sportspersons had earlier to practice outdoors has gone today. Kho kho and kabaddi that were extremely popular among the people of Kolar were played actively earlier. But with the advent of technology and smartphones, youngsters have lost interest in outdoor games and taken to internet gaming, he says. He urges the government to help revive the games that are becoming extinct, and also advises youngsters to practice sports to keep themselves fit.

Inputs from: Ashwini M Sripad, Mallikarjun Hiremath, Prajna GR, Prakash Samaga, Divya Coutinho, Ramachandra Gunari, Prakash Samaga, Sakthi.

With the over-indulgence of the rich and wealthy in cricket, it has now become a different ball game. As a result of the enormous money and fame that only cricket could give them quickly and fast, the game has obviously become the best choice for children and youth aspiring to shape their careers in sports. While cricket halted the pace of most Indian outdoor and indoor games, the popularity of virtual gaming has pushed most classical games to the brink of extinction. Many netizens feel virtual games played on smartphones are so addictive that people of all ages are getting attracted to them. "We enjoyed playing many traditional rural games with family around earlier but got attracted to internet gaming of late. It is impossible to imagine a revival of the classical Indian games in the future, given the popularity of virtual games,'' says well-known playwright, DS Chougale, from Belagavi. 