3 charred to death at Haveri firecracker godown blaze  

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Three persons were charred to death when a major fire broke out at a firecrackers godown-cum-shop at Aladakatti on the outskirts of Haveri city on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Dyamappa Olekar, 45, Ramesh Barki, 28, and Shivalinga Akki, 28, who were working in the godown. They hailed from Haveri district.

Wasim Shafi Ahamed, 45, and Malappa Kattimani, 47, of Davanagere district, who were injured, are being treated at a hospital in Haveri. Four bikes and a car were damaged. Welding work was on at the godown and the sparks might have triggered the blaze, said an official.

Meanwhile, DC Raghunandan Murthy said the store owner, who is absconding, has not obtained permission from the district administration and the Fire and Emergency Services Department. CM Siddaramaiah has ordered an inquiry into the blaze. He has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

