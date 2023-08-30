Home States Karnataka

3 charred to death at Haveri firecracker godown blaze  

Welding work was on at the godown and the sparks might have triggered the blaze, said an official.

Published: 30th August 2023 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion, Fire

Image for representation purpose only.

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  Three persons were charred to death when a major fire broke out at a firecrackers godown-cum-shop at Aladakatti on the outskirts of Haveri city on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Dyamappa Olekar, 45, Ramesh Barki, 28, and Shivalinga Akki, 28, who were working in the godown. They hailed from Haveri district. 

Wasim Shafi Ahamed, 45, and Malappa Kattimani, 47, of Davanagere district, who were injured, are being treated at a hospital in Haveri.  Four bikes and a car were damaged. Welding work was on at the godown and the sparks might have triggered the blaze, said an official.

Meanwhile, DC Raghunandan Murthy said the store owner, who is absconding, has not obtained permission from the district administration and the Fire and Emergency Services Department. CM Siddaramaiah has ordered an inquiry into the blaze. He has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp