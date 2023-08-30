Muslim scholars upset over meagre sum for Urdu Academy  

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Muslim scholars are upset with the budget allocation of Rs 1 lakh for the maintenance of the Urdu Academy and Karnataka Minorities Commission. Syed Ashraf, former political adviser to former Prime Minister VP Singh, and other scholars are also upset over the government keeping the Urdu Academy chairman’s post vacant for two years.

According to Ashraf, if Rs 1 lakh is divided by 365 days, then per day spend is only Rs 274, and the Urdu Academy will not be able to get any books or literature published with this meagre amount. Ashraf also launched a scathing attack on Wakf and Minority Welfare Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan for failing to speak for the community and get the sum enhanced.

“A sum of Rs 1 lakh was announced by Basavaraj Bommai, but after coming to power, the Congress has continued with it. Urdu is associated only with Muslims, whereas the same language was spoken and written by former PM IK Gujral and former Karnataka CM Dharam Singh. Did not expect the Karnataka government to allocate such meagre funds,” said Ashraf.

He also said that Zameer Khan had got a certificate in Urdu, but if he was a scholar, he would have understood better. “A representation will be given to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a day or two, and a copy will be shared with the AICC head office in New Delhi,” stressed Ashraf. Alam Pasha, activist and scholar, said leaders of the community use sentiments to get votes but do not stand with the community when needed.

