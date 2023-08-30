Rain only after September 8, monsoon weak in most of south India: IMD

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state has recorded a rainfall deficit of 21%. The deficit in its Cauvery catchment area is 35%. Officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told The New Indian Express that the situation — rise in temperatures and dry spells — will continue till September 8, after which the state may receive above-normal rainfall for a fortnight.

As per IMD records, the normal rainfall for September (the last month of south-west monsoon) is 16cm for Karnataka. The normal rainfall for August is 21.7cm. However, the state received 5.2cm till August 29, 2023.

A senior IMD official said the south-west monsoon has moved to the foothills of Himalayas. Hence, the monsoon is weak in most parts of south India.

However, most parts of Tamil Nadu are experiencing heavy rainfall, but not the Cauvery catchment area and the Western Ghats region.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall (above 7cm) for Tamil Nadu in the next 48 hours. This excludes the Western Ghats, Nilgiris and Coimbatore region in Tamil Nadi.

“Mettur dam and Cauvery catchment area (in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu) will receive rain from September 8. But not much as the normal rainfall for September is not high. Also, as per the forecast, the monsoon will be weak as El Nino is positive,” the official said.

The official said though the rainfall forecast for September is above normal, it will not help overcome the deficit.



