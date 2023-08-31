Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy suffers mild stroke, now stable

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy reportedly suffered a mild brain stroke early Wednesday and was admitted to a private hospital in the city. The doctors treating him said that his condition is stable and he is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Friday.

Dr Govindaiah Yatheesh, vice-president and unit head, Apollo Speciality Hospital, Jayanagar, said Kumaraswamy arrived at the hospital around 3:40am complaining of weakness, discomfort and slurring of speech. He was immediately evaluated and shifted to the ICU. He is under the care of Dr P Sathish Chandra, a neurology specialist, and his team.

Dr Chandra told reporters that Kumaraswamy was brought to hospital within the “golden hour”, which helped in his fast recovery.

There’s no reason to panic, says wife Anitha

The doctors performed an MRI and a CT Scan and started treatment immediately. The doctors noted that the issue on the left side of his brain resulted in weakness in the right arm. The 63-year-old Janata Dal Secular leader and son of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda is a cardiac patient. He underwent heart surgery twice, Dr Yatheesh said. He is also diabetic and has high blood pressure.

“Currently, he is hemodynamically stable, comfortable and coherent, and has been kept under close observation,” the hospital’s health bulletin stated.

Kumaraswamy’s wife and former JDS MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy said that he was suffering from cold, bodyache and fever. Though the doctors stated that he could be discharged on Thursday, she insisted that he be in hospital for a few more days. There is no reason to panic.

He will be discharged on Friday, she said and appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours. CM Siddaramaiah, and former CM BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai wished him a speedy recovery.

BENGALURU: Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy reportedly suffered a mild brain stroke early Wednesday and was admitted to a private hospital in the city. The doctors treating him said that his condition is stable and he is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Friday. Dr Govindaiah Yatheesh, vice-president and unit head, Apollo Speciality Hospital, Jayanagar, said Kumaraswamy arrived at the hospital around 3:40am complaining of weakness, discomfort and slurring of speech. He was immediately evaluated and shifted to the ICU. He is under the care of Dr P Sathish Chandra, a neurology specialist, and his team. Dr Chandra told reporters that Kumaraswamy was brought to hospital within the “golden hour”, which helped in his fast recovery.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); There’s no reason to panic, says wife Anitha The doctors performed an MRI and a CT Scan and started treatment immediately. The doctors noted that the issue on the left side of his brain resulted in weakness in the right arm. The 63-year-old Janata Dal Secular leader and son of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda is a cardiac patient. He underwent heart surgery twice, Dr Yatheesh said. He is also diabetic and has high blood pressure. “Currently, he is hemodynamically stable, comfortable and coherent, and has been kept under close observation,” the hospital’s health bulletin stated. Kumaraswamy’s wife and former JDS MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy said that he was suffering from cold, bodyache and fever. Though the doctors stated that he could be discharged on Thursday, she insisted that he be in hospital for a few more days. There is no reason to panic. He will be discharged on Friday, she said and appealed to the people not to pay heed to rumours. CM Siddaramaiah, and former CM BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai wished him a speedy recovery.