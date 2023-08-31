KPSC secretary called for tender unilaterally, misusing powers: Chairman 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman has accused the Commission secretary of misusing his powers and setting in motion a tender process for Rs 45 crore for a piece of work, without bringing it to the notice of the Commission or the government. The chairman has written to the chief secretary, alleging that the secretary took the decision unilaterally. They are now approaching Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take action against the IAS officer.

In a statement on Wednesday, Commission Chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar said KPSC Secretary Suralkar Vikas Kishor had called tenders worth Rs 45 crore without informing the Commission or bringing it to the notice of the authorities.

“We were not even aware. It was only when Noida-based Exergy Solutions contacted us, raising objections on the tender, that we learnt about it,” Sahukar stated. Orders have been issued to stop the tender process.

He alleged that the secretary announced they are taking steps to bring reforms into examinations, and the Commission approved it, but this is not true. “He is misusing his post,” he said.

In his letter, the chairman said the secretary has announced the temporary list of junior engineers in the PWD department without getting approval from the Commission. He also alleged that the secretary issued notification to recruit data operators on contract before the Commission gave its nod.

“Without informing, he has updated the additional lists of candidates on the website. He called for a special meeting without informing the commissioner. He even wrote a letter to the forest department on ACF recruitment, which was not approved by the Commission,” he alleged. “We had written to the CM in June, but his behaviour has not changed,” he said.

