Elderly Muslim man in Karnataka beaten up, forced to chant Jai Shri Ram; FIR lodged

HUBBALLI: In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old Muslim man was tortured by an unidentified duo in Gangavati town of Koppal district. An FIR was lodged in this regard by the victim Husensab on November 30.

According to the FIR, the victim returned to Gangavati from Hosapete on November 25 at night. He was waiting for the autorickshaw after having a cup of tea when two bike-born men approached him. They asked the victim where he was going and offered him a drop.

After the bike moved the duo started beating Husensab and also verbally abused him. “The duo took me near the Pampanagar area and started abusing me and pushed me from the bike. I pleaded that I could not see clearly and wanted to go back to my house. They forced me to chant Jai Shriram and despite doing it they did not stop attacking me,” recalled Husensab.

“The attackers broke a beer bottle and tried to cut my beard with a piece of glass. When they did not succeed one of them removed a matchbox and burnt my beard. I thought I would be killed as the duo kept beating me until a few shepherds woke up and came out to see after hearing my cries,” victim Husensab said.

#TNIEexclusive #Karnataka In a heinous act a 65-years-old Muslim man was beaten by a duo, forced to chant Jai Shriram and burnt his beard in #Gangavati town of #Koppal FIR registered.

Security increased in the town.

Security increased in the town.@NewIndianXpress@XpressBengaluru @KannadaPrabha pic.twitter.com/NKuOkypCKl — Amit Upadhye (@AmitSUpadhye) December 1, 2023

The Town police have registered an FIR and are investigating the matter. Senior police officials are expected to call on the victim Husensab who is currently being treated at a hospital. The police are going through the CCTV footage near the bus stand, main roads and Pampanagar areas.

The victim Husensab lives in a tiny house in Gangavati with his daughter. As his eyesight is getting poor, he has been begging in many places in Koppal and Vijayanagara districts for the last few months. Meanwhile, the members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) have planned to stage a protest in front of Tahsildar’s office in Gangavati.

“People from all walks of life live in harmony in our district. It's sheer brutality that a harmless old man has been beaten up and forced to chant religious slogans. We are demanding action against the duo responsible for the attack and mental torture of the victim. The SDPI has decided to take the medical expenses of Husensab,” said Saleem, district president, of SDPI, Koppal.

