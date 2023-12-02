Home States Karnataka

Despite strong ties, only 1,302 Indian students in Japan 

 Jun Marai, a professor at Keio University, popularly known as ‘father of internet in Japan’ also addressed the press conference via a recorded message.

Published: 02nd December 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru (File photo| EPS)

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Despite India and Japan having good bilateral ties, Indian students studying in Japan, or vice versa is far less compared to other countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, China or USA,” said Nishi Ryuhei, first secretary, science and technology, Embassy of Japan, India. He was speaking at the India Japan Science Technology Innovation Forum, co-organised by Centre for Society and Policy (CSP) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru on Friday. Ryuhei explained that Japan has been extending official development assistance (ODA) to India since 1958, and has been its largest bilateral donor. Our country receives 3,992 million USD external assistance every year, of which, 41% is aided by Japan. 

It was noted that if both countries manage to take risks, invest more in people-to-people exchange, and in science and technology, they can strengthen their relations and further accelerate their partnership.

Breaking the myth of needing to learn Japanese, Ryuhei said, “You don’t need to know the Japanese language. There are many programmes offering degrees in English. There are 114 undergraduate courses and 1,119 graduate courses offered in Japan. The tuition fees per year also ranges between Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6.3 lakh,” he added. 

Jun Marai, a professor at Keio University, popularly known as ‘father of internet in Japan’ also addressed the press conference via a recorded message. Both India and Japan are taking similar efforts to digitise their country beyond just commercially progressive cities. The Covid pandemic resulted in technological advancement was released, which focused mainly on healthcare and education.

A policy note between the countries - “Flourishing through Societal Change India Japan Science Technology Innovations” was released addressing critical areas such as healthcare, education, disaster management, sustainable energy, and recommendations drawn from extensive analysis highlighting the transformative possibilities in this strategic relationship.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian students Indian Institute of Science Japan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp