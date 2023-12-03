Home States Karnataka

Aditya-L1 solar satellite’s key payload ASPEX begins ops: ISRO

SWIS was activated on November 2, exactly two months after Aditya-L1 Spacecraft was launched from Sriharikota. 

Published: 03rd December 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Aditya-L1 solar satellite’s key payload ASPEX begins operation.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s first solar mission Aditya-L1’s key payload to monitor solar winds and coronal mass ejections (CMEs), Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX), has begun its operations, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on social media platform ‘X’ on Saturday with the payload’s one of two cutting edge instruments releasing indicative data.

The ASPEX comprises two cutting-edge instruments — the Solar Wind Ion Spectrometer (SWIS) and Supra Thermal and Energetic Particle Spectrometer (STEPS). ISRO shared findings of SWIS taken from ASPEX with a histogram illustrating the energy variations in proton and alpha particle counts captured by it over two days. 

Solar winds are the continuous flow of charged particles from the Sun which permeate the solar system, while CMEs are large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun’s corona. CMEs carry billions of tons of coronal material and carry an embedded magnetic field that is stronger than the background solar wind interplanetary magnetic field strength.

Isro explained that SWIS, utilizing two sensor units with a 360-degree field view of each, operates in planes perpendicular to each other. The instrument has successfully measured solar wind ions, primarily protons and alpha particles. A sample energy histogram acquired from one of the sensors over two days in November 2023 illustrates variations in proton (H+) and alpha particle (doubly ionized helium, He2+) counts. These variations were recorded with nominal integration time, providing a comprehensive snapshot of solar wind behaviour, said an ISRO release.

The change in the proton and alpha particle number ratio that was observed by SWIS reveals the indirect information about the arrival of the coronal mass ejections at the Sun-Earth Lagrange point L-1 (the point where the gravitational pulls of each negate the other). The enhanced alpha-to-proton ratio is often regarded as a sensitive marker of the passage of interplanetary coronal mass ejections at the L1 and hence considered to be crucial for space weather studies.

SWIS was activated on November 2, exactly two months after Aditya-L1 Spacecraft was launched from Sriharikota. 

ISRO also said the directional capabilities of SWIS enable precise measurements of solar wind protons and alphas, contributing significantly to addressing longstanding questions about solar wind properties, underlying processes, and their impact on Earth.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aditya-L1 ASPEX

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp