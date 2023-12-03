Upa Lokayukta takes suo motu action to save 11 acres of government land  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking cognizance of the land mafia and real estate agents hand-in-glove with revenue and survey officials to grab 11 acres of government land worth Rs 55 crore by the side of Bengaluru-Hyderabad NH in Chikkaballapura district, Karnataka Upa Lokayukta Justice KN Phanindra has initiated suo motu proceedings to save the property.

Noting that the tendency to grab government land should be curbed with an iron hand, Justice Phanindra arraigned Prashanth K Patil, tahsildar, and Naganjaneya, assistant director, of Land Records, as respondents and sought an explanation from them.

The Upa Lokayukta also directed the Inspector-General of Police, Karnataka Lokayukta, to hand over the case to a senior police officer, not below the rank of superintendent of police for investigation and submit a comprehensive report to initiate legal action against those involved in tampering with and manipulation of revenue records of the said land.

In his order, Justice Phanindra stated that the land bearing survey No 44 was reserved for public purposes. It is now being clandestinely converted into “hiduvali” land in favour of a few vested interests. The Upa Lokayukta directed the registry to mark a copy of his order to the revenue minister for action.

