Home States Karnataka

Upa Lokayukta takes suo motu action to save 11 acres of government land  

The Upa Lokayukta directed the registry to mark a copy of his order to the revenue minister for action.

Published: 03rd December 2023 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Lokayukta

Karnataka Lokayukta. ( Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking cognizance of the land mafia and real estate agents hand-in-glove with revenue and survey officials to grab 11 acres of government land worth Rs 55 crore by the side of Bengaluru-Hyderabad NH in Chikkaballapura district, Karnataka Upa Lokayukta Justice KN Phanindra has initiated suo motu proceedings to save the property.

Noting that the tendency to grab government land should be curbed with an iron hand, Justice Phanindra arraigned Prashanth K Patil, tahsildar, and Naganjaneya, assistant director, of Land Records, as respondents and sought an explanation from them.

The Upa Lokayukta also directed the Inspector-General of Police, Karnataka Lokayukta, to hand over the case to a senior police officer, not below the rank of superintendent of police for investigation and submit a comprehensive report to initiate legal action against those involved in tampering with and manipulation of revenue records of the said land.

In his order, Justice Phanindra stated that the land bearing survey No 44 was reserved for public purposes. It is now being clandestinely converted into “hiduvali” land in favour of a few vested interests. The Upa Lokayukta directed the registry to mark a copy of his order to the revenue minister for action.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
land mafia Upa Lokayukta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp