Karnataka looking at green corridor

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is looking at increasing the green energy corridor area for hydrogen energy, to increase the use of renewable energy and shift dependency from conventional fuel sources.

Energy Minister KJ George and the energy department have proposed this to the ministry of power, and pointed out that the area under solarisation in the state has increased under various schemes, and the government has also opened bids for 768MW of solar power generation.

Explaining the green energy corridor, a senior department official said there is a central government scheme, partly funded by the ministry, for setting up transmission lines exclusively meant for green energy. “This is not new. It has been going on. But since Karnataka leads in solar power generation and is working on other green energy, the state has asked for a larger area to be allocated for a green energy corridor for hydrogen energy and other renewable energy related projects. Hydrogen energy is the future of renewable energy and besides state governments working on it, globally too has gained centre stage,” the official added.

It is like a grid and transmission network, and the generated energy is uploaded on the grid. Based on usage and necessity it is consumed and sold. There is no special allocation for any state, but is demand and supply driven, the official explained.

George’s office, in a release, also shared that the government is working towards obtained green energy from the Yelahanka Combined Cycle Plant, which will be operational within six months. It said the government has added 1100 MW hybrid capacity from Solar Energy Corporation of India to meet the rising electricity demand.

