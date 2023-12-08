Yalaberu is still a ‘no network coverage’ area

By Express News Service

UDUPI : Yalaberu, a remote village in Ajri gram panchayat limits in Kundapur taluk, is yet to get mobile connectivity. The reason for this is the village is in the midst of the Western Ghats. Surendra, a resident of this obscure village, said to make phone calls, people have to walk for about two km. The distance gets even longer for Internet access.

Some villagers said that they can access the Internet only if they go to Ajri, which is four km away from Yalaberu. For better connectivity, they have to travel 10 km further to Siddapur.

Sources said Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra has initiated steps to ensure Internet connectivity in and around Byndoor as it comes under his Shivamogga parliamentary constituency. Though a tower of BSNL has been sanctioned, it is yet to be erected at Yalaberu.

There are around 70 houses at Yalaberu. Students from the village go to schools and colleges at Siddapura, Kundapura, Shankaranarayana and Koteshwara towns.

Raghavendra said 4G towers have been sanctioned to 25 places in Byndoor taluk. Work on erection of towers is on. A tower could not be erected at Yalaberu for want of a proper site. The connectivity issue will be addressed at the earliest, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

UDUPI : Yalaberu, a remote village in Ajri gram panchayat limits in Kundapur taluk, is yet to get mobile connectivity. The reason for this is the village is in the midst of the Western Ghats. Surendra, a resident of this obscure village, said to make phone calls, people have to walk for about two km. The distance gets even longer for Internet access. Some villagers said that they can access the Internet only if they go to Ajri, which is four km away from Yalaberu. For better connectivity, they have to travel 10 km further to Siddapur. Sources said Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra has initiated steps to ensure Internet connectivity in and around Byndoor as it comes under his Shivamogga parliamentary constituency. Though a tower of BSNL has been sanctioned, it is yet to be erected at Yalaberu.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); There are around 70 houses at Yalaberu. Students from the village go to schools and colleges at Siddapura, Kundapura, Shankaranarayana and Koteshwara towns. Raghavendra said 4G towers have been sanctioned to 25 places in Byndoor taluk. Work on erection of towers is on. A tower could not be erected at Yalaberu for want of a proper site. The connectivity issue will be addressed at the earliest, he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp