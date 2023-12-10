Bengaluru girl Veruschka Pandey showcases her skills at UN summit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A tenth grader from Bengaluru showcased her skill at the 1-Million 1-Billion (1M1B) summit held at the United Nations recently.

Veruschka Pandey, a youth changemaker from The International School, Bengaluru participated in the 1M1B Activate Impact Youth Summit held at the United Nations. It was hosted by the 1M1B Foundation on November 30 in New York. She presented her project Surya Nayak, which showcased her contribution to the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in India.

Veruschka has been working on giving CPR training to ASHA workers, bus drivers, factory workers and security personnel in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. She has been creating awareness, spreading information and training people.

“I not only want to create awareness but a mass movement among health workers and the Indian youth to achieve the SDGs by 2030,” she said at the summit, adding that our hearts are like vessels that have space for empathy, love and life. Further, she stated that it is our responsibility to save people from untimely death by educating them about CPR.

Her thoughts and works were also showcased through a documentary 'Heart is a Vessel' at the UN, followed by a panel discussion that included her mentor Manav Subodh and Amit Madheshiya, an award-winning movie maker at the Cannes Film Festival. A documentary on Veruschka by Madheshiva was also screened at the event.

PR/ Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj met the youth changemaker at the Permanent Mission of India, where she engaged on a broad spectrum of issues, including Agenda 2030 and SDG implementation in India.

