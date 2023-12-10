INTERVIEW: ‘Government, officials responsible for forest fragmentation’: Retired Chief Forests Conservator

By Express News Service

The forest department failed to complete the elephant capture operation that led to the death of famed former Mysuru Dasara’s howdah-carrying tusker Arjuna, said retired Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, BK Singh.

In conversation with the editors and staff of The New Sunday Express, he pointed out that conflict is increasing as forests are shrinking. The administration as a whole, and the forest department in particular, are responsible for the forest encroachments, which are shrinking wildlife habitats. Excerpts from the interview …

What went wrong in the Arjuna incident according to you? Everyone is talking about the operation...

Kumki elephants are trained to capture wild elephants. Usually, whenever an operation is held to capture a wild elephant, it is always conducted with the help of kumkis. Also, infighting between wild and tamed elephants is quite common. But here, the question arises whether Arjuna should have been used as a kumki or not. Well, yes and no. As he was 60 years-plus, it should have been avoided. In such operations, such casualties do take place. So what I say is that they should not depend too much on Arjuna and others, even for Mysuru Dasara. It is not right.

Then what should be done?

The forest department should always have a second and third line of defence — other elephants should take their place now. The time has come for elephants like Arjuna not to be exposed like this, and we should be ready. Now, after Arjuna, we have to be ready with other elephants to be used as kumkis in important operations to capture wild elephants. Being a kumki is a tough job, otherwise they will face the same fate as Arjuna.

Can we call it a ‘failed operation’? The wild elephant was also in ‘masth’ (in heat). So, wasn’t the timing itself wrong?

If the elephant was in ‘masth’, then it is all the more aggressive. So probably they thought that Arjuna would have been able to deal with it. But they should have also kept a second line of defence ready. Here, the department failed to complete the operation and there is no denial. But there is always a margin of error. The department should have been more careful and should not have let this happen … should not have let Arjuna go, and should not have conducted the operation when the wild tusker was in ‘masth’. They should not have conducted the operation on that day. A delay of a day or two would not have made much difference.

What are the risks involved in elephant capture operations?

Capturing elephants is very tricky. Large crowds gather, and managing the crowd is also very difficult, so a small number of police personnel are also deployed, so that law and order is maintained and to ensure that nobody surrounds the elephant. But the forest department does not have the expertise to control the crowds, and as a result fatal incidents have been reported in the past. When you are starting such an important operation, you must examine the background and you must consider that all precautions are taken so that no casualties take place.

In the recent leopard case, the animal was shot down. What is your opinion? Shouldn’t it have been captured alive?

I think it was the fourth or fifth day of the operation and the department got impatient. They were also under pressure from the public and public representatives. There have been instances in the past when enough pressure is put on forest officials to deliver quick results. Under such pressure, they lose their cool and they shoot the animal and kill it.

Should only darting be done, and not shooting?

In cities, darting has to be done. But if you use the bullet, it’s not good. And in the recent leopard incident, I thought they got impatient and had to deliver results, and they were not prepared to handle any more situations. They were also concerned about the leopard getting into densely populated areas and creating more problems.

Isn’t it a worry that leopards are around us (near human habitations)?

Studies have proved that during the day if the area (mainly on the fringes of forests) is occupied by humans, at night it is occupied by leopards. This is because they have food — stray dogs and pigs, and other domesticated animals. The municipality is responsible to keep the areas clean. Keeping the leopard prey at the minimum is the only way out not to have leopards in the area.

In human-animal conflict, does forest encroachment play a major role? You also recently wrote to the Prime Minister on this…

You are perfectly right. If we go and encroach forests, then where should wild animals go? I completely agree and concede that it is the failure of the administration in general, and the forest department in particular, to have let encroachments take place. I am talking at the country level. And forest rights act. I call it a land-grabbing act. For the sake of elections and votes, the political masters encourage it. People go and occupy and they regularise it.

What about deemed forests? The Karnataka government is working on it…

In 2002, the deemed forest was around 10 lakh hectare. Its definition was one with 50 trees and above per hectare. Now if you go on chopping all the trees, it has become five trees per hectare. Then they say ‘where are the trees?,’ and approach the Supreme Court and say that 3 lakh hectares should be deemed forest and want to revive it. It will further become zero.

Are you saying the government and officials are responsible for forest fragmentation?

Yes. If you do not keep your eyes and ears open, if all the senior officers are in the central headquarters, then this is bound to happen. In our time, a lot of officers were on the field and were very sensitive. They used to fight encroachments. But now, they say they are evicting encroachments. As a former forest officer, I will not support evicting encroachments. They are responsible for it. Forest department has not taken sufficient interest to ensure that the deemed forest is kept intact. Who is to be blamed for the loss of 95 trees per hectare in deemed forests? Somebody has to be held responsible for it…

Sand mining is another matter of concern. Has the situation changed between then and now?

Sand mining is a matter of concern as it changes the course of the river. It is also a concern in forest areas. Human habitations will get impacted when there is a flash flood or cloudburst and water will rush into people’s houses. Natural drainage should be maintained. When they do sand mining, sand is haphazardly removed. Most sand mining is illegal. Some are in connivance with forest department officials and some are negligent as nobody likes to battle it out. Officials will sit at home thinking that everything is okay. They will give a report and make presentations from their computers/laptops that everything is okay.

What should be done?

Forest department work ideally is very difficult. You have to have faith on your legs. Unless you walk and see it, you can’t do justice. This is the case with deemed forests and sand mining.

What is the conviction rate for cases registered under Karnataka Forest Act?

The conviction rate is very low. Even as FIRs are issued in 50% of cases, no chargesheets are filed. Factors like officers getting transferred, witnesses turning hostile or absconding are a few of the reasons due to why investigations are not completed. Not just in Karnataka, this situation is the same at the national level too. It is crucial to punish the culprit, otherwise, all others are emboldened to commit such crimes. Of all the cases, only 10% of people are convicted by the courts.

Can you recollect any incident?

In one such incident, a man from Mysuru killed a deer and later escaped to Saudi Arabia. Though I took the matter seriously, and he was caught six months later at the Mumbai airport with the help of the customs department, all protocols were followed ensuring his conviction. But with time, the court itself soft-peddled the matter and he was granted bail after being in jail for 3-4 months.

Can you share some insights on the Ballari mining issue, especially after some areas have been opened for mining?

It was complete devastation. When I was heading the forest department, the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) was very active. They raided the homes of retired officers involved in taking bribes from those owning Ballari mines. A proposal was also sent for removing a forest check post. It was also done without any approval. Karnataka’s mineral wealth was transported out of the state through Karwar port….

Have things changed now?

Yes. Committees have been formed, mines have been classified into classes and those found violating are punished. However, it still has not created a significant impact. It is to be noted that all areas with good iron ore deposits have beautiful forests, which are compromised.

What about compensatory afforestation?

Though there is a compensatory afforestation act, it’s only on paper. The rehabilitation work is not up to the mark and it will never be at par with the natural native species, which are permanently lost. Forests are destroyed through mining and despite rehabilitation, natural vegetation or good-quality soil is not recovered.

What action do you suggest that the government takes on climate change at the COP28 summit?

Everyone must prevail that China should stop burning coal as they are the highest carbon emitters in the world followed by the US. India is a distant third. With an exponential surge in power being seen, there is a dire need for a shift to renewable energy. This year has also been projected as the warmest year, despite India extending their targets of reducing carbon emissions, China is not likely to stop. We are not seeing sincere efforts being made to reduce carbon emissions as new coal plants are being set up even now, and though few countries are at a higher fault, the repercussions will be faced by everyone.

What is your advice to youngsters to join the forest service?

Youngsters must join the forest service, but do note that it requires a lot of hard work. Today, the degeneration in society has changed people’s priorities wherein they get swayed by higher salaries and families. Corruption is rampant here too. Earlier, officers used to go for a recce on foot and only return late afternoon, but now that is not followed often. It is also a challenging role. It also involves convincing people, including tribals, to accept the relocation programme. They cannot be forced as it is voluntary.

What is your advice to citizens and the forest department for forest conservation?

Nature must be respected and we must grow more trees, it is the cheapest method of reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) levels. Wild animals and trees also have a symbiotic relationship and they need to be conserved. Further, the target of restoring 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030 seems a far-sighted goal as of now, but it is crucial to achieve it.

