130-m floating bridge in Murudeshwara can hold 110 people

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

MURUDESHWARA(UTTARA KANNADA): To provide a better view of Murudeshwara temple and the sea, an ocean adventure firm that organises scuba diving and other events at Murdeshwara has built a floating bridge.

Many people stay away from water due to fear of getting drowned. There have also been several instances when the tourists have been washed away.

Visitors can now venture into the sea by just walking on water. Surprised? The longest floating bridge has come up at Murudeshwar.

The bridge, measuring 130 metres in length, floats in the Arabian Sea and is constructed to give a glimpse of the massive Shiva statue and the Murudeshwar temple from the middle of the sea. “This is the third such floating bridge in the country. The other two are in Malpe and Kerala,” Ganesh Harikantra, founder and head of Ocean Adventure told TNIE.

He said this bridge was planned three years ago but had to be delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. “We had thought of it in 2019 but gave up the idea after the outbreak of Covid 19. This is for those scared to venture into the sea in boats,” said Ganesh.

“The bridge has a viewpoint which can provide a clearer view of the sea and the temple. People who want to see the sunset can do so using this. This bridge can hold 110 people at a time, 100 tourists and 10 lifeguards who accompany the tourists. This being an all-weather bridge, it will remain undetached even during the rough sea days,” explained Ganesh.

