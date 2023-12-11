Bengaluru lacks skilled elderly care network  

Tisha Atal By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The elderly in need of the support of skilled caregivers is on the rise in Bengaluru but the city has been failing to cater to the rising demand.

Ramani Sundaram, deputy director of Nightingales Medical Trust (NMT) stated that one in five senior citizens require caregiving services. Centres in Bengaluru that are providing in-house services are 80-85 per cent occupied currently and the people in need of assistance are increasing on the waiting list.

Over 10 per cent of the city’s population are elderly, many of whom are suffering from chronic medical conditions, and a larger population is suffering from dementia. Many of them who live alone or have no one to look after them are in dire need of caregivers, Ramani added.

It was noted that certified caregivers were much better trained for their jobs and were able to handle different patients calmly. Meanwhile, Dr Radha S Murthy, managing trustee of NMT explained why there weren’t sufficient enough caregivers in the city. “The younger generation is initially interested in taking up caregiving jobs including examining senior citizens, conducting recreational activities for them and ensuring timely medicine intake. But within 3-5 years they look for alternate opportunities, with caregiving taking a toll on their mental health eventually.”

Potential international opportunities can encourage them to continue in the profession, she said. Though dozens of centres advertise their expertise in caregiving at affordable prices, they still lack skilled caregiver support, she added.

Rakshitha (26), a caregiver said she considers caregiving as ‘seva’. She says, she finds it difficult to interact with senior citizens initially, as some of them are friendly while others are not, though it gets better with time.

“I end up working eight hours every day, sometimes catering up to four people a day. The challenges of caregiving lie in taking care of daily chores like giving medicines, assisting while bathing or using the toilet.”

