CDRC imposes Rs 10,000 Penalty on Ajio for incorrectly sized shoes, orders refund & compensation

The penalty is in response to Ajio delivering a pair of Nike shoes worth Rs 9,294 with incorrect sizing and subsequently refusing to provide properly sized shoes.

Published: 11th December 2023 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2023 05:28 PM

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Chikkamagaluru has levied a Rs 10,000 penalty on the Reliance Retail Ltd-owned e-commerce website Ajio. The penalty is in response to Ajio delivering a pair of Nike shoes worth Rs 9,294 with incorrect sizing and subsequently refusing to provide properly sized shoes.

The commission has mandated Ajio to refund the full amount of Rs 9,294 and pay an additional Rs 5,000 for litigation expenses. Advocate Hareesh Singatagere initiated the case on November 2, citing a deficiency in service and seeking a refund of Rs 9,294 along with Rs 20,000 in compensation for mental distress.

Hareesh had purchased three pairs of shoes for himself and his two children, making a payment of Rs 14,443 on October 15. Although the shoes for his children were of the correct size, his Nike Air Zoom Vomero running shoes were delivered with incorrect sizing, UK-9 for one and UK-8 for the other.

Upon contacting Ajio's customer care for an exchange, Hareesh faced a refusal. The commission, upon review, found Ajio culpable for failing to deliver shoes with the correct sizing, constituting a deficiency in service. Consequently, Ajio is mandated to refund Rs 9,294, provide a compensation of Rs 10,000, and contribute Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses.

This amount is to be settled within a month, failing which it will incur an annual interest rate of Rs 8%. The commission, led by N R Chennakeshava and comprising member Manjunath M Bammanakatti, issued the order.

