India turning blind eye to artistes: WUD VC Sanjay Gupta

BENGALURU: The entire education system through the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) has been pushed towards outcome-based education, however, the regulatory framework should also be based on the outcome, said Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor of the World University of Design (WUD).

He added that currently, the framework is ‘process-based’ which is a big hurdle in the system.

“NEP is a positive move, trying to make a graduate’s knowledge more holistic and skilful such as communication, and practical experience but the process is still being set up by different boards,” Gupta told TNIE.

Pointing out another issue, the VC briefly explained that applied research in design is not considered by the government and only published research stands valid. “WUD offers courses that are aptitude-based and have a niche now. Parents are also much more accepting of them as they are offered at the university level and offer several job opportunities,” said Gupta.

He explained that this is a good sign as recently the Union government announced an art, architecture and design Biennale which will be held from December 9-15 in Delhi. He said although NEP promotes innovation, design is still thought of as things related to ‘aesthetics’ but the subject inclines more about how things work.

“India has so many craftsmen, singers, dancers and theatre artists who contribute largely to the creative economy but we turn a blind eye. Our manufacturing is based on making copies that cater to production vendors and compete on cost with other countries. In certain sectors, we have reached a point where we are making designs but it’s still for other countries,” Gupta explained.

