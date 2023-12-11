Karnataka govt mulls banning elephants above 60 yrs in all operations 

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Minister of Forests, Ecology and Environment Eshwar B Khandre said the state government has formed the five-member expert team to probe the death of famed Dasara elephant Arjuna during an operation to capture rogue elephants near Yesaluru forest range.

Speaking to the media after visiting Dabballi Katte forest to pay homage to Arjuna on Sunday, Khandre said the expert team comprising retired PCCF Ajay Mishra, former member of wildlife board Dr Sukumar, advisor for Karnataka Zoo Authority, Ballistic Expert FSL Bengaluru Dr Madan Kompal and additional principal and chief conservator for forest Shaswathi Mishra will probe the death of Arjuna. He has asked the team to submit a detailed report within two weeks.

The minister said the government is serious about man-animal conflict. He promised to combat the elephant menace in a phased manner. “Fixing rail barricades is one of the best methods to prevent elephants from entering into human habitats, and fixing barricades for 340 km will be taken up in phases,” he said.

Brushing aside reports of bullet injuries to Arjuna during the operation, the minister said the department has decided to give special training to sharpshooters, veterinarians and staff of the elephant task force, to ensure effective and safe operations. Expressing concern over the death of Arjuna, the minister said that the government will also come up with a decision banning elephants above 60 years of age from any future operations.

The government has already decided to have two memorials for the jumbo who carried the golden howdah for eight years in the Yesaluru forest range and Balle forest in Nagarahole. When asked about the prediction of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy about the collapse of the state government post-Lok Sabha elections, Khandre said the JDS state president is dejected after receiving a drubbing in the assembly elections. “It is natural for him to make baseless remarks against the government. Instead, he must alert the government over developments and the problems of farmers if any,” he said.

