Nandini serial hero Rahul Ravi absconding

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Popular Kannada serial ‘Nandini’ hero Rahul Ravi is absconding, and Chennai police are on the lookout for him after his wife Lakshmi filed a complaint of harassment.

An FIR lodged with Chennai police says Lakshmi caught him with another woman in his apartment.

Nandini is a multi-lingual serial aired on Udaya TV and Sun TV networks. His last Tamil project was‘Kannanakanne’ on Sun TV. The FIR says the couple got married in December 2020, and problems soon began.

On the midnight of April 26, 2023, based on a tipoff, Lakshmi went to his apartment with the police, and apartment association members, and found a girl in his bedroom.

He assaulted Lakshmi.

As per a Madras High Court order, an arrest warrant was issued against him after bail granted to him was cancelled on November 3. The court also said that Rahul accusing his wife of having mental disorders cannot be accepted by any court, and such conduct is considered condemnable.

