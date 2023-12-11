Home States Karnataka

Nandini serial hero Rahul Ravi absconding

As per a Madras High Court order, an arrest warrant was issued against him after bail granted to him was cancelled on November 3.

Published: 11th December 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Serial actor Rahul Ravi. (Instagram)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Popular Kannada serial ‘Nandini’ hero Rahul Ravi is absconding, and Chennai police are on the lookout for him after his wife Lakshmi filed a complaint of harassment.

An FIR lodged with Chennai police says Lakshmi caught him with another woman in his apartment. 

Nandini is a multi-lingual serial aired on Udaya TV and Sun TV networks. His last Tamil project was‘Kannanakanne’ on Sun TV.  The FIR says the couple got married in December 2020, and problems soon began.

On the midnight of April 26, 2023, based on a tipoff, Lakshmi went to his apartment with the police, and apartment association members, and found a girl in his bedroom.

He assaulted Lakshmi.

As per a Madras High Court order, an arrest warrant was issued against him after bail granted to him was cancelled on November 3. The court also said that Rahul accusing his wife of having mental disorders cannot be accepted by any court, and such conduct is considered condemnable. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Ravi Kannada actor Chennai police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp