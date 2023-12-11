Shivanna declines DKS’ political offer, says will remain an actor  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Popular actor Shivarajkumar on Sunday declined the offer made by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from a constituency of his choice in the state.

Responding to Shivakumar, the actor, declining the offer, said that he has to keep up the legacy of his father Dr Rajkumar, who never entered politics. Shivarajkumar was speaking at the state Arya Ediga community rally in Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds on Sunday.

Clarifying that politics is not his cup of tea, the actor said, “Happy to see you all getting together here and it’s my grace to be part of this event. DK Shivakumar has asked me to be prepared (to contest the polls)... but I said my father’s gift to me is to be in the celluloid world and pursue acting as a career for which I am restricted. There are other people there to do politics who fit the bill. Despite marrying his daughter, former CM S Bangarappa never asked me to enter politics... neither has Madhu Bangarappa,” he stated, adding that he will encourage his wife Geetha to pursue a career in politics as she is interested in it.

Earlier, Shivakumar had said that the time is ideal for him to contest electoral politics and become a Member of Parliament. “I told Shivrajkumar to get ready for the LS polls. He is yet to agree. He wants to remain in the acting world. Not everyone is lucky to go to Lok Sabha. That opportunity and ‘yoga’ has come to his doorstep. Do not miss such an opportunity...” Shivakumar said.

CM, DyCM try to woo Edigas

In an apparent attempt to woo the Ediga community ahead of the LS polls, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar promised to fulfil the community’s demands, including setting up of social reformer Narayanaguru study chair and Rs 500 crore to the community’s development corporation.

The duo, however, clarified that the decision will be taken after the completion of the ongoing winter session of the legislature. “Our government has provided a grant of Rs 5 crore to set up the study chair and also to construct a theme park on Koti Channayya,” Siddaramaiah said.

Shivakumar further expressed his gratitude to the community as it backed the Congress party in this year’s Assembly elections in the state and expected the same in the 2024 LS polls as well. “We will help you by giving you more seats in the upcoming LS elections. But you have to work for Congress to win the maximum number of seats in the entire state. Regardless of whoever the Congress candidate is, you should ensure their victory,” he appealed to the community.

BK Hariprasad skips meet, says it is politically motivated

Senior Congress MLC BK Hariprasad said he skipped the Ediga community convention in Bengaluru as it was “politically motivated”. Speaking to reporters in Hubballi on Sunday, Hariprasad said he will grow more and those who want to suppress him can try their best. Expressing his anguish against CM Siddaramaiah, the MLC said such leaders had maintained distance from the community members. But for political gains, such programmes are being organised... to attract the attention of the community,” he said. “Only a few community religious heads were invited, which is testimony that the event is politically motivated. People are witnessing the rule of CM Siddaramaiah and let them take a call,” Hariprasad added.

