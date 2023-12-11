Home States Karnataka

State schools to get access to telescopes & microscopes   

Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology NS Boseraju has instructed officials from his department to design a new policy ‘Provide Access to Telescopes’ (PAT).

Published: 11th December 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  To promote ‘Science for All’, the Karnataka government on Sunday announced that all government high schools will have access to microscopes and telescopes to encourage scientific temper among children at an early age.

Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science, and Technology NS Boseraju has instructed officials from his department to design a new policy ‘Provide Access to Telescopes’ (PAT).

The success of Chandrayaan-3 and India’s moon landing on the South Pole has had a ripple effect on youngsters who have been deeply inspired to learn more about space and astronomy. “The PAT policy aims to provide access to telescopes in rural and Kannada medium government high schools to foster scientific temper and astronomical curiosity among Classes 8 to 10 students.

In addition to raising space awareness, it will give students the chance to discover the vast sky and gain knowledge about astronomical objects. We hope that this policy will spark an interest in astronomy and space sciences at an early age among students,” the minister added. 

Currently, Karnataka has two regional science centres, two planetariums, and eight regional science centres. There are also 11 mobile observatories in operation. The Department of Science and Technology will take up the PAT project with the goal of increasing interest in scientific subjects among state students. Through the new policy, teachers will also receive training on how to use them to instruct students. The minister directed the officials concerned to develop the necessary programmes and policies.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Science for All Karnataka microscopes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp