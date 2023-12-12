Home States Karnataka

CM Siddaramaiah promised to increase higher edu grants: Minister MC Sudhakar

Published: 12th December 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar. (File Photo | Facebook)

By Firoz Rozindar
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Regretting that successive governments have been allocating meagre funds for higher education, Minister for Higher Education Dr MC Sudhakar has said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured to increase the funds in the coming budget.

Replying to a discussion on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), the minister said that the allocation for higher education has remained merely between 3% and 1% of the total budget.

“As a minister when I realised this fact, I met the CM to appraise him about the importance of allocating more funds for higher education.. the CM got convinced and agreed to hike the allocation in the next budget,”  he said.

MoU for spoken English Sudhakar said that the government has decided to enter into an MoU with Wadhwani Foundation,  an NGO, to teach spoken English to government school students. The agency will help government school students learn English to find jobs.

Defending the decision to bring State Education Policy in pace with National Education Policy, the Minister said that NEP was nothing but a copy of policy implemented in some forging countries which is not apt for Karnataka.

3,000 KPSS in three years:

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that the government has decided to open 3,000 Karnataka Public School (KPS) in the state in the next 3 years.

