Channapatna toys now a part of academic activities in Afghanistan

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Toys made in Channapatna near here have now become part of children’s academic activities in Afghanistan. The Ministry of External Affairs sent some toys to Afghanistan some time ago as a friendly gesture. This traditional craft of Karnataka has received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

The famed wooden toys are made by artisans in and around Channapatna town of Ramanagara district, which is around 60 km from Bengaluru. There are over 250 cottage units and around 50 factories that make toys in Channapatna.

According to a post shared by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Afghanistan, hundreds of children in that country have been affected by drug abuse.

“We are striving to get them support, and through the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, toys donated by the Karnataka State Rural Livelihood Mission have reached many children in Afghanistan,” it stated.

Mission director Sreevidya PI told The New Indian Express that over 500 toys made of ivory and wood were sent to children in Afghanistan some time ago. The educational and entertainment toys for children aged up to 12 were specially made by local women’s self-help groups.

“These toys are from people of India to children of Afghanistan,” she said. The MEA had placed orders for the toys.

Sreevidya said the Channapatna toys are ideal for children as the chemical dye is not used in them and they come without sharp edges.

They are totally safe. Considering these factors, the toys were chosen and sent to Afghanistan, she added.

Sreevidya said Rs 4.98 crore has been released for the toys cluster at Channapatna. It is a joint venture by the State and Union governments.

“We are helping local artisans through online, offline and other platforms of marketing. The toys made here are of good quality and can be shipped to other countries,” Sreevidya said.

