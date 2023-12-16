Belagavi stripping case: NHRC issues notice to state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report of a 42-year-old woman stripped and paraded naked at Hosa Vantamuri village in Belagavi district.

A media release from NHRC said it has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the woman. “The purported act seems to have a stereotyped patriarchal approach, which is a clear demonstration of the violation of the right to life and dignity of the victim. It is the duty of the State to safeguard vulnerable sections of the society, especially women, children, elderly persons and people” it noted.

The Commission issued notices to the chief secretary and director general of police of the Karnataka government, seeking a detailed report within four weeks. It should include the status of the registration of FIR, progress in investigation, arrest, if any, compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme if paid and the steps taken or to be taken to prevent such incidents.

Considering the gravity of the matter, the Commission has also asked its DIG, investigation, to constitute a team to conduct an on-the-spot fact-finding enquiry at the earliest and submit a report within two weeks, the release said.

