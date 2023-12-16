Home States Karnataka

Belagavi stripping case: NHRC issues notice to state

The Commission issued notices to the chief secretary and director general of police of the Karnataka government, seeking a detailed report within four weeks.

Published: 16th December 2023 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

National Human Rights Commission

NHRC,Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report of a 42-year-old woman stripped and paraded naked at Hosa Vantamuri village in Belagavi district.

A media release from NHRC said it has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the woman. “The purported act seems to have a stereotyped patriarchal approach, which is a clear demonstration of the violation of the right to life and dignity of the victim. It is the duty of the State to safeguard vulnerable sections of the society, especially women, children, elderly persons and people” it noted.

The Commission issued notices to the chief secretary and director general of police of the Karnataka government, seeking a detailed report within four weeks. It should include the status of the registration of FIR, progress in investigation, arrest, if any, compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme if paid and the steps taken or to be taken to prevent such incidents.

Considering the gravity of the matter, the Commission has also asked its DIG, investigation, to constitute a team to conduct an on-the-spot fact-finding enquiry at the earliest and submit a report within two weeks, the release said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHRC Belagavi woman assaulted

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp