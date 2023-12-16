Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: First Kyasanur forest disease positive case in Tirthahalli

KFD is a tick-borne viral haemorrhagic fever endemic to south-western part of India.

Published: 16th December 2023 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Virus, Disease

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The first case of Kyasanur forest disease (KFD) was detected at Attisara village in Tirthahalli taluk last Thursday. Confirming the development to The New Indian Express, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Rajesh Suragihalli said the patient is a 53-year-old woman. 

She had a fever since December 10 and when it did not subside for four more days, the taluk medical officer put her through investigations in which she tested positive for KFD.  The patient has been admitted to JC Hospital in Tirthahalli and will be under observation for the next five days. 

KFD is a tick-borne viral haemorrhagic fever endemic to the south western part of India. The disease is caused by a virus belonging to the family Flaviviridae. KFDV is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected hard ticks (Haemaphysalis spinigera) which act as a reservoir of KFDV.

Dr Rajesh Suragihalli further said, some of the areas in Tirthahalli taluk are prone to KFD. The infected woman also comes from the same region. She was vaccinated in 2021, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kyasanur forest disease fever endemic Virus Flaviviridae Tirthahalli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp