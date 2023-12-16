Karnataka: First Kyasanur forest disease positive case in Tirthahalli

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The first case of Kyasanur forest disease (KFD) was detected at Attisara village in Tirthahalli taluk last Thursday. Confirming the development to The New Indian Express, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Rajesh Suragihalli said the patient is a 53-year-old woman.

She had a fever since December 10 and when it did not subside for four more days, the taluk medical officer put her through investigations in which she tested positive for KFD. The patient has been admitted to JC Hospital in Tirthahalli and will be under observation for the next five days.

KFD is a tick-borne viral haemorrhagic fever endemic to the south western part of India. The disease is caused by a virus belonging to the family Flaviviridae. KFDV is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected hard ticks (Haemaphysalis spinigera) which act as a reservoir of KFDV.

Dr Rajesh Suragihalli further said, some of the areas in Tirthahalli taluk are prone to KFD. The infected woman also comes from the same region. She was vaccinated in 2021, he added.

