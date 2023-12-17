Home States Karnataka

Textiles secy visits units in Bengaluru

Published: 17th December 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rachna Shah, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles on Saturday visited the Central Silk Board, Bengaluru. She also visited the Silkworm Seed Production Centre under the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) and the Central Silk Technological Research Institute on the CSB secretariat campus.

Rachna also visited the Indigenous Automatic Reeling Machine and other machinery for reeling and processing developed by Central Silk Technological Research Institute (CSTRI).  She appreciated CSB’s support for the positive impact made by buniyaad reeling machines on the lives of women who depend on tasar culture in tribal states like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

She also visited the Product Design, Development and Diversification (P3D) Centre which focuses on product engineering, silk blends, designing fabric structures and product development of silk clusters. She was keenly interested in silk denim, knitwear and silk sarees

Comments

