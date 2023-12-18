Karnataka health minister orders COVID precautionary measures, mandates masks for senior citizens

Prajna G R By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: "Masks are mandatory for those above 60 years of age. There is no prohibition yet in public places," confirmed state health and family welfare minister Dinesh Gundurao. He was speaking after visiting the Community Hospital at Kushalnagar on Monday.

He added that masks have been made mandatory for those above 60 years of age in the wake of the discovery of a mutated strain of Corona in the state. He also mentioned that guidelines will be issued by the health department today based on the committee's recommendations regarding the issue of COVID-19.

"No one should be worried about the coronavirus mutation. I have already held a meeting with the health department officials to take precautionary measures," said Gundurao while addressing the media.

He also added that masks should be made mandated for people above 60 years as well as those with heart-related diseases and respiratory problems according to the health department technical advisory committee.

Thermal screening being carried out at Makutta check post.

Health department officials have been instructed to do more testing. All hospitals in the state have been instructed to be on alert.

All the District Health Officers have been informed to keep the required bed, PPE kit and oxygen ready. Extra precautions have been advised in Kerala border districts. Those who have cold, fever and cough have been cautioned to get tested for COVID-19.

"Only if more positive cases are detected, it will be necessary to take strict measures in public places," he opined.

Meanwhile, check posts on the Kodagu-Kerala border are on high alert even as the thermal scanning process for travellers is being undertaken.

Following instructions from the minister in charge of the district NS Boseraju, the Kodagu district health and family welfare department has deployed staff to conduct thermal screening of people entering the district from Kerala.

The health and family welfare department has deployed staff at Makutta, Kutta and Karike check posts bordering Kerala. Barricades have been placed at these check posts even as the health department staff are conducting thermal screenings. As confirmed by department sources, in case of symptoms of high fever or cold, the tourists will be asked to take COVID tests at the nearest healthcare centre.

Meanwhile, residents of Karike demanded that more staff be deployed at the check post to ease traffic. The department has deployed only one nurse for the screening process at Karike. However, many people travel from Kasargod to the district via Karike and the absence of more staff to carry out the screening process has caused inconvenience to them.

Meanwhile, the hospitality sector is apprehensive of the current situation in the district. While the sector was hopeful of increased business during the year end, several advance bookings for resorts and homestays are likely to be cancelled in the prevailing condition. Nevertheless, no entry prohibition has been laid in the district even as health minister Dinesh Gundurao confirmed that guidelines will be released if there is a spike in COVID cases.

