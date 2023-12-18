NIA operations bust alleged 'radical network' in 19 raids across four states

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday morning raided 19 locations across four states including 11 locations in Karnataka in connection with the Islamic State of Syria and Iraq (ISIS) network case and reportedly busted a “highly radicalised jihadi network,” said sources.

In Karnataka the Central counter terrorism agency also raided some locations in Bengaluru. Apart from Karnataka, the NIA conducted raids at four locations in Jharkhand, three in Maharashtra, and one in Delhi.

During the raids, the NIA reportedly recovered some incriminating material including unaccounted cash, digital devices, sensitive documents and ammunition. The official confirmation on the raids is awaited.

The investigation in the ISIS network in India so far has revealed the involvement of some foreign handlers, who are allegedly radicalizing vulnerable Muslim youth to conduct terrorist activities in their regions and create a sense of instability, as per sources.

Last week, the NIA had conducted raids in Bengaluru related to the radicalization of prisoners by an LeT terrorist and life convict, T Nazeer, who was arrested for his role in the 2008 serial blasts in the city and is currently held in Bengaluru Central prison. The NIA also raided over 40 locations in Maharashtra last week, resulting in 15 arrests. One of the arrested individuals is said to be the leader of an ISIS module actively involved in radicalization and recruitment.

