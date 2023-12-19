Home States Karnataka

Parliament security breach: Delhi police grill Manoranjan’s family

They opened the room of Manoranjan on the second floor and looked into his collection of books and other items in his room.

Delhi police visit the house of Parliament security breach accused Manoranjan's house in Mysuru on Monday. (Express Photo Udayashankar S)

By Express News Service

SIRSI: A team of four officers from Delhi police and from the Intelligence Bureau spent more than seven hours at Manoranjans ‘house in Mysuru on Monday. The police arrived around 11 am at Manoranjan’s house and grilled his mother Shyjala and then his father Devarajagowda in Vijayanagar.

They opened the room of Manoranjan on the second floor and looked into his collection of books and other items in his room. They also interrogated his father Devarajagowda for more than an hour separately and along with the family members. They were focused on Manoranjan’s routine, movements, friends and recent visits to Bengaluru and other cities. They also asked about Sagar Sharma’s visit to their house and also about the pocket money he spent.

Manoranjan is one of the accused who managed to enter the Parliament chamber and he is now in police custody in the Parliament security breach case. The Vijayanagar police are assisting the investigation team from Delhi.
 

