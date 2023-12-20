Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Cops to monitor Vidhana Soudha security, hi-tech gadgets

Assembly Speaker UT Khader told The New Indian Express that too many departments are involved in the safety and security of Vidhana Soudha.

Published: 20th December 2023 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2023 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

UT Khader

Karnataka Minister for Housing and Urban Development UT Khader (File | EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government is planning to hand over the security and maintenance of hi-tech surveillance gadgets at Vidhana Soudha to the police. This is in the wake of the recent security breach at the Parliament complex in New Delhi.

Men in khaki will also be responsible for the safety of legislators and those visiting Vidhana Soudha. The government is also considering ways to tighten security, especially during sessions.

Assembly Speaker UT Khader told The New Indian Express that too many departments are involved in the safety and security of Vidhana Soudha. If something goes wrong, accountability cannot be fixed on a particular department.

Khader said there are plans to install hi-tech CCTV cameras in and around Vidhana Soudha. Ten to 12 agencies have come forward to install such cameras. There will be a demonstration for police personnel soon. “Henceforth, we are proposing to make the police department accountable. They will monitor the hi-tech security gadgets at Vidhana Soudha,” he said. 

It’s a matter of safety: Khader

The police department will also be given powers to give final approval for passes issued to visitors. “It’s a matter of safety, so we are involving them,” Speaker UT Khader said.

Another reason for this move is increasing complaints of CCTV cameras, metal detectors and other gadgets not functioning properly. A case in point is when CM Siddaramaiah was presenting the budget, a stranger entered the Assembly hall and sat on one of the seats allotted to JDS MLAs.

