Automatic signalling gets nod, Bengaluru, Mysuru divisions to have more trains 

The automatic signalling project aims to boost line capacity significantly in anticipation of a manifold increase in both passenger and freight traffic, it said. 

Published: 21st December 2023 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Southern Railways. Image for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a major fillip towards operating more train services in the South Western Railway Zone, the Railway Board has sanctioned automatic signalling between Yesvantpur and Arsikere stations for Rs 218.75 crore. The project will cover a distance of 165.86 km and is expected to be completed in three years, said an official release.

“Bengaluru and Mysuru Divisions have been experiencing a continuous surge in demand for increased commuter trains, particularly in the Yesvantpur-Arsikere section. The Yesvantpur-Sampige Road stretch in the Bengaluru Division runs to 107.21 km and has a capacity utilisation of 118% during peak hours. The stretch between Sampige Road and Arsikere in Mysuru Division extends to 58.65 km and has a peak hour line capacity utilisation of 81%m,” the release said.

The automatic signalling project aims to boost line capacity significantly in anticipation of a manifold increase in both passenger and freight traffic, it said. 

“This enhancement will enable the seamless operation of additional trains at shorter intervals,,” it added. 
The project is expected to be completed within a span of three years. 

