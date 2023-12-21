Five guarantee schemes, rising gold prices dent mass marriage scheme in Karnataka

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government is finding it difficult to implement its Mangalya Bhagya scheme (mass marriage) , where mass marriages are held for brides and grooms from poor families. The reasons for this are the diversion of funds for the government’s five guarantee schemes and increasing gold prices.

The scheme was announced when BS Yediyurappa was CM in 2020. It was then called “Sapthapadi”. But his government could not implement it that year due to the pandemic. The scheme, under the Endowments Ministry, was launched in 2021. Under this scheme, a bridegroom will be given a shirt and a dhoti and Rs 5,000, while the bride will get a silk saree, Rs 1,000 and an 8-gm gold mangalsutra. After the Congress came to power, it renamed the scheme as Mangalya Bhagya.

The government needs around Rs 60,000 crore per annum to implement its five guarantees. The gold price was Rs 62,800 per 10 gm on Wednesday and this will add to the financial burden of the government. Mass marriages under the scheme were held from 2022 to March 2023. No mass marriages have been held after the Congress assumed power.

Sources said the Endowment Department had finalised some auspicious dates for mass marriages in November, December and January. “We have some auspicious dates post Sankranthi,” the sources said.

An official said that mass marriages under the scheme need huge funds as a large number of beneficiaries take part in them. Hence, the government is not forthcoming. Although Endowment Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the government will implement the scheme, he did not say when.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The State Government is finding it difficult to implement its Mangalya Bhagya scheme (mass marriage) , where mass marriages are held for brides and grooms from poor families. The reasons for this are the diversion of funds for the government’s five guarantee schemes and increasing gold prices. The scheme was announced when BS Yediyurappa was CM in 2020. It was then called “Sapthapadi”. But his government could not implement it that year due to the pandemic. The scheme, under the Endowments Ministry, was launched in 2021. Under this scheme, a bridegroom will be given a shirt and a dhoti and Rs 5,000, while the bride will get a silk saree, Rs 1,000 and an 8-gm gold mangalsutra. After the Congress came to power, it renamed the scheme as Mangalya Bhagya. The government needs around Rs 60,000 crore per annum to implement its five guarantees. The gold price was Rs 62,800 per 10 gm on Wednesday and this will add to the financial burden of the government. Mass marriages under the scheme were held from 2022 to March 2023. No mass marriages have been held after the Congress assumed power. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said the Endowment Department had finalised some auspicious dates for mass marriages in November, December and January. “We have some auspicious dates post Sankranthi,” the sources said. An official said that mass marriages under the scheme need huge funds as a large number of beneficiaries take part in them. Hence, the government is not forthcoming. Although Endowment Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the government will implement the scheme, he did not say when. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp