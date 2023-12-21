Karnataka second in active Covid-19 cases, decides to ramp up daily tests

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka stands second in the country, next to Kerala, in terms of total active Covid-19 cases as on December 20, according to data revealed at a review meeting held by the Union Health Ministry on public health preparedness. As of December 20, 2,305 active cases were registered across the country. Kerala recorded 2,041 cases while Karnataka had 79.

However, a small relief is that these cases are mild. Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who attended the virtual meeting of health ministers from all states and union territories chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, said Karnataka leads the country in the number of tests conducted per day.

People wearing masks in Bengaluru

on Wednesday | Shashidhar Byrappa

The state is conducting more than 1,000 tests a day and by Saturday, it will touch 5,000. The Union Health Minister emphasised the need for proactive preparations to tackle the rising Covid-19 cases in the country. He further stressed the need to ensure sufficient supply of oxygen, medicines and improved storage facilities. He also called for setting up more ICUs and beds in hospitals. Karnataka has taken steps to put these measures in place, Gundu Rao elaborated.

Border areas to be monitored: Health Min

“They shared that the new variant, JN.1, is virulent in many countries. But its impact is not dangerous and deadly when compared to Omicron,” Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said and added that there is no need to panic. But people should always be alert.

During the virtual meeting, Gundu Rao said that he highlighted the financial burden on the states due to the maintenance of ventilators received under the PM Cares scheme and sought funds for the same.

On whether there will be restrictions in areas on Kerala and Tamil Nadu borders, Gundu Rao said, “I too raised this query with the Union Health Minister. The Minister did not favour any restrictions. We will monitor the border areas and test only those who are symptomatic. All patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza Like Illness (ILI) at government and private hospitals must mandatorily take COVID-19 tests,” he said.

He said steps have been taken to procure RTPCR and VTM (viral transport medium) testing kits to ramp up the number of tests. They will be procured along with PPE kits and masks.

“The fee for Covid-19 test in private hospitals will be fixed after a high-level meeting to be chaired by CM Siddaramaiah on Thursday,” he said. He clarified that there is no need to impose any restrictions for Christmas or New Year celebrations.

3 COVID-19 DEATHS IN BENGALURU SINCE DEC 15

Three people, including a 44-year-old asymptomatic man, who had tested positive for Covid-19 have died since December 15 in Bengaluru. It was found that all three were suffering from comorbidities

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Karnataka stands second in the country, next to Kerala, in terms of total active Covid-19 cases as on December 20, according to data revealed at a review meeting held by the Union Health Ministry on public health preparedness. As of December 20, 2,305 active cases were registered across the country. Kerala recorded 2,041 cases while Karnataka had 79. However, a small relief is that these cases are mild. Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who attended the virtual meeting of health ministers from all states and union territories chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, said Karnataka leads the country in the number of tests conducted per day. People wearing masks in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Shashidhar Byrappa The state is conducting more than 1,000 tests a day and by Saturday, it will touch 5,000. The Union Health Minister emphasised the need for proactive preparations to tackle the rising Covid-19 cases in the country. He further stressed the need to ensure sufficient supply of oxygen, medicines and improved storage facilities. He also called for setting up more ICUs and beds in hospitals. Karnataka has taken steps to put these measures in place, Gundu Rao elaborated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Border areas to be monitored: Health Min “They shared that the new variant, JN.1, is virulent in many countries. But its impact is not dangerous and deadly when compared to Omicron,” Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said and added that there is no need to panic. But people should always be alert. During the virtual meeting, Gundu Rao said that he highlighted the financial burden on the states due to the maintenance of ventilators received under the PM Cares scheme and sought funds for the same. On whether there will be restrictions in areas on Kerala and Tamil Nadu borders, Gundu Rao said, “I too raised this query with the Union Health Minister. The Minister did not favour any restrictions. We will monitor the border areas and test only those who are symptomatic. All patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza Like Illness (ILI) at government and private hospitals must mandatorily take COVID-19 tests,” he said. He said steps have been taken to procure RTPCR and VTM (viral transport medium) testing kits to ramp up the number of tests. They will be procured along with PPE kits and masks. “The fee for Covid-19 test in private hospitals will be fixed after a high-level meeting to be chaired by CM Siddaramaiah on Thursday,” he said. He clarified that there is no need to impose any restrictions for Christmas or New Year celebrations. 3 COVID-19 DEATHS IN BENGALURU SINCE DEC 15 Three people, including a 44-year-old asymptomatic man, who had tested positive for Covid-19 have died since December 15 in Bengaluru. It was found that all three were suffering from comorbidities Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp