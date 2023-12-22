Terminal 2 of KIA gets UNESCO recognition, wins special prize for interiors  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much-acclaimed Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has received UNESCO’s recognition as one of the world’s most beautiful airports and has bagged a coveted special prize for its interiors.

A press release issued here stated that the recognition and the ‘World Special Prize for an Interior 2023’ were announced at UNESCO’s 2023 Prix Versailles. “Bengaluru airport is the only Indian airport to receive this esteemed recognition, highlighting its commitment towards exceptional design and architecture on a global scale,” the release said.

The world judges’ panel for the event was chaired by renowned fashion designer Elie Saab. Hari Marar, MD & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited, said, “The nomination of Terminal 2 for the 2023 Prix Versailles Award is a moment of immense pride and we are pleased to see the terminal receiving the recognition it deserves.”

T2, called a “Terminal in a Garden”, was inaugurated on November 11, 2022, and can accommodate 25 million passengers annually in its first phase. Encompassing 255,661 square metres, the terminal structure is crafted with engineered bamboo and its interiors offer a contemporary yet classic ambience, the release said.

The terminal also features a spacious indoor garden with waterfalls and hanging planted bells enhancing its aesthetics.

Prix Versailles, established in 2015, focuses on “intelligent sustainability” as a cultural driver, acknowledging innovation, creativity, reflection of local heritage, ecological efficiency, and values of social interaction.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The much-acclaimed Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has received UNESCO’s recognition as one of the world’s most beautiful airports and has bagged a coveted special prize for its interiors. A press release issued here stated that the recognition and the ‘World Special Prize for an Interior 2023’ were announced at UNESCO’s 2023 Prix Versailles. “Bengaluru airport is the only Indian airport to receive this esteemed recognition, highlighting its commitment towards exceptional design and architecture on a global scale,” the release said. The world judges’ panel for the event was chaired by renowned fashion designer Elie Saab. Hari Marar, MD & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited, said, “The nomination of Terminal 2 for the 2023 Prix Versailles Award is a moment of immense pride and we are pleased to see the terminal receiving the recognition it deserves.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); T2, called a “Terminal in a Garden”, was inaugurated on November 11, 2022, and can accommodate 25 million passengers annually in its first phase. Encompassing 255,661 square metres, the terminal structure is crafted with engineered bamboo and its interiors offer a contemporary yet classic ambience, the release said. The terminal also features a spacious indoor garden with waterfalls and hanging planted bells enhancing its aesthetics. Prix Versailles, established in 2015, focuses on “intelligent sustainability” as a cultural driver, acknowledging innovation, creativity, reflection of local heritage, ecological efficiency, and values of social interaction. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp