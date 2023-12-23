25 bitten by rabies dog in Koppal, eight hospitalised

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In a shocking incident in a village in Koppal district, a dog suspected to have been suffering from rabies, is said to have bit 25 people on Friday. The incident was reported near the Primary Health Centre of Alavandi village of Koppal district.

Currently, eight patients are undergoing treatment at the district hospital and the others were treated at the village PHC. The condition of three people including a four-year-old girl, is said to be critical. The dog was caught by the local authorities and it died of injuries later.

Veeresh, one of the victims treated at the PHC said that he was getting his treatment when some people came running seeking the treatment for a dog bite.

“The dog ran from one point to another, biting everyone who came in its way. In no time, the dog came at me as well and bit me. It was a horrific site as even children were injured in the entire incident. The local authorities were quick to net the rabid dog and took it away before it could cause more damage,” he said.

There are several stray dogs in the village but, this is a one-off incident said Bheemanna, a villager.

