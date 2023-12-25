Activists seek space for Kannada on boards

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Alleging that the state government has failed to strictly implement the order that mandates all name boards to dedicate 65 per cent of display space to Kannada, Kannada activists, led by TA Narayana Gowda’s Kannada Rakshana Vedike (KRV), have started a campaign for its implementation.

Kannada activists are going around in open vehicles, announcing that residents of Bengaluru are living on Kannda soil and earning their livelihoods here and they must respect Kannada and put up name boards with Kannada prominently.

The activists said that mall owners, instead of following the Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961 (Rule 24-A), have filed cases against KRV and Kannada activists. Narayana Gowda told TNIE that a massive awareness rally will be held from Sadahalli Gate near Kempegowda International Airport to Cubbon Park on December 27.

“It is to highlight the failures of successive state governments and BBMP in implementing the relevant rules. Forget implementing the rules, the government has failed to protect Kannada activists as many cases have been filed against them for taking part in protests related to Cauvery water, Kalasa-Banduri project and now again for raising the voice against malls for not following the rules,” said Gowda, adding that his team is reaching out to supporters across the state.

Gowda said he recently visited Phoenix Mall at Whitefield and Mall of Asia at Hebbal and asked them to follow the rules and give importance to Kannada. “But instead of following the rules, a case was filed against me by mall owners,” he said.

Vedike State General Secretary Sanna Eranna said Narayana Gowda and other activists had visited and given letters asking malls to follow rules, but owners accused activists of threatening them and disrupting their business. “It has enraged Kannada activists and that is the reason the rally is being organised. We are expecting thousands of supporters to take part,” he added.

The activists will also appeal to the state government to take action against commercial establishments that are not following the rules by discontinuing power and water connections and other facilities for insulting Kannada.

Commenting on the campaign, Brigade Shops and Establishments Association Secretary Suhail Yousuf said, “All the shops here have been told to follow the rules. Not just 65 per cent, all the 100 shops that are part of the association have displayed boards with 85 per cent space dedicated to Kannada.”

2-month ultimatum given to shops to put up Kannada name boards

Bengaluru: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath who held a meeting with Kannada activists and BBMP officials here on Sunday gave an ultimatum of two months to shops and establishments in Bengaluru to fall in line by putting up name boards prominently in Kannada.

Addressing the media after the meet, Girinath said, “A survey of all shops and establishments in the arterial and sub-arterial roads will be taken and they will be served with notices to fall in line within February 28 to put up boards with 60 per cent space for Kannada language and the rest for other languages.” He said beyond the deadline, action will not only be initiated against shop owners but also against regional BBMP officials who are given the task of getting the rule implemented in their respective zones.

Commenting on the status of malls Girinath said, “Representatives of all leading malls will be called for a meeting. They will not be given two months, but approximately two weeks after the meeting to put up name boards in Kannada. Else action will be initiated against them.”

